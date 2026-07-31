Spain deploys troops after migrant surge overwhelms Ceuta

Thousands crossed from Morocco into Ceuta, forcing Spain to send troops as the death toll climbed to 57 and Europe’s far right seized on the chaos.

Spain mobilized military reinforcements for Ceuta after thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco into the North African enclave, overwhelming local resources and pushing Juan Jesús Vivas to urge Madrid to declare an emergency. Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s interior minister, was expected to visit the territory as the government scrambled to contain the surge.

The scale of the exodus startled officials. The New York Times said as many as 60,000 people were estimated to have surged from Morocco into Ceuta, a six-mile-long peninsula on Morocco’s northern coast that Spain has governed for centuries. One report put the one-day rush at 49,000 crossings, a figure that turned a border episode into a national security crisis and forced Spanish authorities to lean on military support.

The political shock spread well beyond the enclave. Right-wing parties and activists across Europe used the chaos to harden migration politics, reviving claims that Morocco was using migration as leverage in its dealings with Spain and the European Union. The backlash underscored how quickly a local border collapse can become ammunition in a wider fight over asylum, sovereignty and control of the EU’s southern frontier.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

The episode echoed the Morocco-Spain border crisis in Ceuta in May 2021, which also triggered diplomatic fallout. A study of that earlier crisis analyzed 195,000 tweets and found Vox, Spain’s far-right party, played a major role in shaping the online discussion, a pattern that resurfaced as the 2026 surge spread through European politics.

By July 31, Reuters said many migrants had returned voluntarily to Morocco, even as the reported death toll from the crossing rose to 57. The combination of deaths, mass crossings and political backlash left Spain confronting not just a border emergency, but a reminder of how exposed EU migration policy remains when a sudden local crisis becomes a continent-wide fight.