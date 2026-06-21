Spain eyes Uruguay after disappointing World Cup opener against Cape Verde

Lamine Yamal wants his first World Cup goal, but Spain’s 0-0 opener with Cape Verde has made the Uruguay match a fast-moving test of maturity.

Lamine Yamal has not yet scored at a World Cup, but the 18-year-old has already been placed at the center of Spain’s response to a shaky opening. After Spain’s 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in Atlanta, the Barcelona forward’s focus is on moving on quickly and making sure La Roja are sharper for Uruguay.

Spain’s first match in Group H brought frustration rather than the clean start expected from one of the tournament favorites. Cabo Verde held Spain scoreless on June 15, a result FIFA described as a historic draw for the debutant side. For Spain, it was a reminder that even as the reigning European champions, nothing at this World Cup will come easily.

Yamal’s role gives the story added weight. FIFA has described this as his first World Cup, coming after his rise through Spain’s Euro 2024 and Nations League triumphs, and the federation has said he dreams of scoring and helping Spain win the title. That ambition now sits beside a more immediate demand: Spain have to tighten up before the group stage turns decisive.

The calendar leaves little room for drift. Spain will face Saudi Arabia on June 21 and then Uruguay on June 26, with the final Group H match likely to shape the path into the knockout rounds. The group also includes Cabo Verde, and Spain’s opening result means every point from here carries extra significance.

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There was already one selection note that underlined the pressure on Yamal. FIFA reported that he arrived in the United States carrying discomfort and a left hamstring issue, and that coach Luis de la Fuente hoped to have him available before the end of the group stage. Even so, the broader message from Spain is clear: the breakout star is being asked to think like a leader, not just a headline act.

Spain came to the tournament as European champions and with the weight of history behind them. This World Cup is larger than any before it, with 48 teams and 104 matches, and Spain’s route through it will depend on how quickly the team corrects the problems exposed against Cape Verde before Uruguay arrives.