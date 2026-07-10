Spain face Belgium in World Cup quarter-final after record clean sheets

Spain carried six straight World Cup clean sheets into a Los Angeles quarter-final with Belgium, with Unai Simón’s scoreless run reaching 609 minutes.

Spain faced Belgium in a World Cup quarter-final at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, with a place in the semi-finals on the line and Michael Oliver assigned as referee. Spain arrived after a 1-0 win over Portugal in the round of 16, a result that extended a remarkable defensive sequence and kept Luis de la Fuente’s side on a path that has become as much about structure as result.

The Portugal win gave Spain six consecutive World Cup clean sheets, the first time any team has done that in tournament history. Unai Simón’s scoreless streak in the competition climbed to 609 minutes after that match, underlining how far Spain’s control has stretched beyond possession and into game management. Since March 2023, Spain have gone 36 straight competitive matches without defeat, a run that has turned de la Fuente’s side into one of the most stable national teams in the field.

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Belgium reached the last eight by beating the United States 4-1 in Seattle, a result shaped by Charles De Ketelaere’s brace and a goal from Romelu Lukaku. That victory set up the meeting with Spain in Los Angeles and gave Belgium a direct test against the tournament’s most disciplined defense. Spain have come into the match as European champions after winning Euro 2024, where they became the first nation to win the European Championship four times.

De la Fuente has described Belgium as Spain’s toughest challenge yet at this World Cup, a view that reflects both the opponent’s attacking threat and the demands of a knockout tie in which one mistake can end a run built over two years. He has also singled out Lamine Yamal’s performance against Portugal as one of the most important of the teenager’s career, while insisting that the winger’s best football is still ahead of him.

That balance, between a settled collective and a young player still expanding his influence, has become central to Spain’s identity under de la Fuente. Yamal’s role against Portugal mattered not just because of his age, but because Spain relied on him in a high-pressure knockout match while the rest of the side maintained its defensive control. Against Belgium, Spain brought that formula into its sternest examination yet: a record-setting back line, a manager committed to a clear football identity, and a teenager whose ceiling still looks higher than the level he has already reached.