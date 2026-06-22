Spain faces Saudi Arabia in lively World Cup Group H clash

Spain and Saudi Arabia met in Atlanta as World Cup crowds in Miami and Seattle turned host cities into a rolling fan spectacle.

Spain and Saudi Arabia met at Atlanta Stadium on June 21 at 12:00 local time, 18:00 in Madrid and 19:00 in Riyadh, and the noon kickoff sat inside a larger World Cup scene that had already been shaped by loud traveling support in Miami and Seattle. Thousands of fans had filled North American venues with flags and chants as Group H moved from city to city, turning each stop into a public celebration as much as a sporting one.

Group H, which FIFA presented as one of the tournament’s most attractive, brought together Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Cabo Verde. Spain arrived as European champions and the 2010 world champions, while Saudi Arabia came in chasing a return to the knockout stage for the first time since the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994. The match also carried a long gap in the rivalry: before 2026, Spain and Saudi Arabia had met only once in a World Cup, when Juanito’s goal gave Spain a 1-0 win in Germany in 2006.

The scale of the crowd atmosphere had already been visible in Miami Stadium, where Uruguay and Saudi Arabia drew 1-1 after Abdulelah Al Amri scored in the 41st minute and Maxi Araujo equalized in the 80th. Uruguay’s supporters had packed the stadium with flags and song, setting a tone that spread across the group and gave the tournament an unmistakable social pulse in North America. In Seattle, Belgium’s fans made another opening-day scene feel like a civic event, even as Egypt pushed for history before Emam Ashour struck in the 19th minute and Mohamed Hany’s own goal in the 66th levelled the match.

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For Spain and Saudi Arabia, the Atlanta meeting was about more than points. Uruguay’s draw with Saudi Arabia left the group open and set up the final round, with Uruguay facing Spain in Guadalajara on June 26. Across Atlanta, Miami and Seattle, the tournament’s first stretch showed how World Cup football can redraw a city’s public face in a matter of hours, driven by the travel and noise of supporters whose presence made North American host venues feel newly connected to a global stage.