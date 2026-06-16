Spain held to 0-0 by debutant Cabo Verde at World Cup

Spain’s 0-0 opener against debutant Cabo Verde exposed a lack of sharpness, but Luis de la Fuente brushed off alarm as the unbeaten run reached 32.

Spain’s opening statement at the World Cup was flat in Atlanta, where Luis de la Fuente’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by debutant Cabo Verde. The result muted the aura of a team that arrived as Euro 2024 champions and one of the favorites in Group H, yet the coach kept his tone measured, arguing that the problem was more about lack of finishing edge and freshness than any deeper warning sign.

That calm was tested by the nature of the opponent. Cabo Verde were playing their first match at a World Cup after qualifying for the tournament for the first time by beating Eswatini 3-0 in October 2025. FIFA describes the island nation as a country of just over 500,000 people, making it the second least populous side ever to reach the competition. In a group that also includes Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, their compact and disciplined approach offered a reminder of how quickly possession can become sterile when a favorite cannot speed up the tempo or turn control into chances.

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De la Fuente insisted after the draw that there was no reason for alarm and that his players had earned the right to trust themselves after the run that carried Spain to the Nations League title and the European crown. Before kickoff, he had called Cabo Verde the most important match of the World Cup. Afterward, he shifted the focus to the long road ahead, saying Spain still had seven matches to play.

Photo by Siarhei Nester

The draw extended Spain’s unbeaten sequence to 32 matches. Before the tournament, that run stood at 30 games without defeat, built on 24 victories and five draws. It had already pushed past the national benchmark of 29 unbeaten under Vicente del Bosque, a standard set between the 2010 World Cup and the 2013 Confederations Cup. That historical backdrop makes the Atlanta stalemate harder to dismiss: if it was only early-tournament rust, Spain can absorb it quickly; if compact opponents keep slowing the game and denying space, the pressure will shift from patience to production.