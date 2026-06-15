Spain held to goalless draw by Cabo Verde in World Cup opener

Spain's opener ended 0-0, the tournament's first scoreless match, as Unai Simón warned of missing "finura de cara a gol" against a disciplined Cabo Verde.

Spain began its World Cup campaign with control, confidence and no breakthrough, a scoreless draw that turned Unai Simón’s calm postmatch tone into the sharpest warning sign yet for a team billed as a favorite. Spain wanted to start with a victory, Simón said, but the bigger problem was obvious on the scoreboard: the chances came and the goal did not.

The 0-0 against Cabo Verde was the first scoreless match of the 2026 World Cup and a landmark night for the African side, which was playing its first match in a World Cup finals. FIFA described Cabo Verde as a nation of just over 500,000 people and highlighted the defensive effort that delivered a historic point. Vozinha, the 40-year-old goalkeeper, was chosen as player of the match after repeatedly denying Spain.

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Spain had openings that normally tilt a debut in its favor. Ferran Torres hit the crossbar, Mikel Oyarzabal had a header saved by Vozinha, and Luis de la Fuente turned to Lamine Yamal, Mikel Merino and Dani Olmo in search of a late solution. The changes altered the shape of the attack, but not the outcome. Spain still lacked the last touch, and Simón’s diagnosis was blunt: the side needed more “finura de cara a gol” and had to correct details before the next match against Saudi Arabia.

Oyarzabal struck a similar note, urging calm and saying Spain should already be thinking about the second game. That matters because this result landed in Group H, where Spain also faces Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, and because the opener exposed a familiar risk for a team that is expected to control matches but still has to solve compact, disciplined opponents. Cabo Verde did not play like a novice. It stayed organized, absorbed pressure and left Spain chasing a goal that never arrived.

Photo by Victor Moragriega

For Spain, the draw was not a collapse. It was something more uncomfortable for a favorite: an early reminder that confidence and possession mean little if the final pass, the final header and the final finish are not sharp enough.