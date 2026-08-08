Spain imposes border checks on Italians in tit-for-tat move

Spain has started checking Italian travelers after Rome kept its own border curbs, escalating a migration fight that is testing Schengen's open-border rules.

Spain introduced temporary border controls on travelers from Italy after Rome refused to pull back similar checks, deepening a retaliatory dispute tied to the migrant surge at Ceuta. The move put one of the European Union’s most visible promises, frictionless travel inside Schengen, under fresh strain.

Italy had first temporarily reintroduced border checks on travelers arriving from Spain for one month after the crisis in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in North Africa. Italian officials then said the suspension of Schengen travel with Spain would remain in place until at least Aug. 15, turning what began as a migration emergency into a bilateral standoff over who should absorb the political costs.

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The European Commission says internal border controls inside the Schengen Area are meant to be temporary, exceptional and a last resort under the Schengen Borders Code. They are allowed only in the event of a serious threat to public policy or internal security, and must meet tests of necessity and proportionality. That framework is designed to keep checks rare; each reintroduction signals not just an administrative measure but a political warning that the bloc’s borderless norm can be suspended when governments decide pressure at home outweighs the cost of disruption.

The dispute grew out of a crisis at Ceuta that drew about 60,000 people in recent days and left at least 67 dead, pushing migration back to the top of Europe’s agenda. Pedro Sanchez said people traffickers were exploiting a Supreme Court ruling that migrants who arrive by sea cannot be sent back immediately, underscoring how legal constraints, security worries and public anger can collide at the border.

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France also tightened border checks and increased police numbers at its Spanish border as the fallout spread beyond the two countries directly involved. Spain later threatened retaliation if Italy did not lift its controls, showing how quickly a temporary measure can turn into a wider cycle of escalation. For tourism, trade and border communities, the practical cost is immediate: more delays, more paperwork and less certainty that movement inside Europe will stay open when migration politics turn punitive.