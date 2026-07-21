Spain returns home to hero's welcome after World Cup triumph

Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute as Spain beat Argentina 1-0, then returned to Madrid for a royal reception and parade through central streets.

Spain’s World Cup winners landed in Madrid on Monday with Ferran Torres’s 106th-minute goal still defining the night, a strike that lifted Spain past Argentina 1-0 in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The result gave Spain its second men’s World Cup title, 16 years after the first, and turned the homecoming into a national celebration built around state ceremony, street spectacle and football.

The 26-man squad was due to meet Spain’s royals and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez before boarding an open-top bus for a parade through central Madrid that was set to finish at Cibeles Square. The route and reception placed the team inside the country’s formal civic calendar as much as its sporting one, with the victory handled not just as a trophy return but as a public event of national display.

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Madrid had already spent the night absorbing the final in public. More than 25,000 fans gathered in Plaza de Colón to watch the match on giant screens, then spilled into the streets after Torres came off the bench to decide the game in extra time. The forward’s winner denied Lionel Messi a second straight title in what he has indicated could be his final World Cup match, adding another layer of drama to a match that was decided deep into the added period.

The scale of the response reflected how centrally the victory sat in Spain’s sports culture. BBC Sport described Luis de la Fuente and his players reacting to the title as a historic moment, and the squad called it a “date with history.” That language matched the atmosphere around the team’s return, where football success was being staged as a shared civic experience rather than a private athletic triumph.

Photo by Ludovic Delot

The title also carried unusual international significance. NBC News noted that, with Spain’s women having won the Women’s World Cup in 2023, Spain became the first country to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup titles simultaneously. In a country still marking football as one of its strongest public rituals, the trophy returning through Madrid became a measure of sporting achievement and national identity at once.