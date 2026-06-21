Spain’s 4-0 win in Atlanta featured Yamal, Oyarzabal and a 49th-minute Al Tambakti own goal, a sign of the U.S. stage growing for world soccer.

Spain turned Atlanta Stadium into a showcase for its depth and speed, rolling past Saudi Arabia 4-0 in a Group H match that underlined how the United States is becoming a central host for global soccer. The result, set on June 21, 2026, gave Spain a commanding position in the group and left Saudi Arabia with a steep climb toward the knockout rounds.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute, giving Spain an early grip on the match. Mikel Oyarzabal then struck twice in quick succession, finishing in the 21st and 24th minutes to put the game out of reach before halftime. Spain’s fourth goal came in the 49th minute, when a shot from Marc Cucurella was kept out by Mohammed Al Owais, only for the rebound to hit Hassan Al Tambakti and spin into the net for an own goal.

The sequence around the own goal summed up the night for Saudi Arabia. Al Owais made the initial save, but the deflection turned a desperate defensive stop into Spain’s fourth goal, with the final touch officially credited to Al Tambakti. For Spain, it was a ruthless finish to a match that had already tilted heavily after Yamal’s opener and Oyarzabal’s double.

AI-generated illustration

The win came after a different start for both teams in Group H. Spain had opened with a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde, while Saudi Arabia had lost 1-0 to Uruguay. Those earlier results made the Atlanta meeting especially important, and Spain’s three points changed the group picture sharply in its favor while leaving Saudi Arabia under pressure with Cabo Verde and Uruguay still in the mix.

More than the scoreline, the match reflected the scale of soccer’s American stage. FIFA placed Spain against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta Stadium as part of a World Cup schedule that is bringing European, African and Middle Eastern supporters into the same U.S. host cities, with Atlanta joining Miami and other venues as part of that footprint. As Spain’s attack clicked and Saudi Arabia’s resistance broke, the game offered a snapshot of the tournament’s wider momentum: global teams, American stadiums and a World Cup that is being built for a bilingual, multinational audience.