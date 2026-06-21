Spain routs Saudi Arabia 4-0 as Lamine Yamal shines in Atlanta

Lamine Yamal sparked Spain’s 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, turning a shaky start to World Cup 2026 into a firmer argument for title contention.

Spain did more than beat Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. It used a 4-0 win to reset its World Cup 2026 campaign, with Lamine Yamal striking in the 10th minute, Mikel Oyarzabal adding two goals before halftime, and Hassan Al-Tambakti finishing the night with an own goal in the 49th minute.

For a team that opened the tournament under scrutiny, the response mattered as much as the score. Spain arrived with doubts hanging over Luis de la Fuente’s side after early stumbles, but Yamal’s return to the starting XI changed the tone immediately. FIFA highlighted the teenager’s immediate impact, and RTVE went further, framing his first 45 minutes as enough to restore Spain’s confidence in the competition. Guti and Andrés Guardado also read the performance as a sign that Spain’s attack had found its rhythm again.

The pattern of the game suggested more than a simple mismatch against a weaker opponent. Spain scored early through Yamal, then cut the match open with Oyarzabal’s quick double in the 21st and 24th minutes, a burst that showed both control and depth in the final third. By the time Al-Tambakti turned the ball into his own net, Spain had already settled the contest and exposed the kind of calm finishing that has often been missing in past major tournaments.

That is why this result carried weight beyond Group H standings. De la Fuente answered his critics after the final whistle, and the victory gave Spain a clean platform after a noisy start to the tournament. The challenge now is whether this was merely the kind of rout Spain should produce against Saudi Arabia or evidence that the team has solved the fragility that has blunted earlier campaigns. The answer may not come from Atlanta alone, but the signs were unmistakably stronger than a highlight reel.

There was also history in the margin. Spain had already beaten Saudi Arabia 1-0 at the 2006 World Cup, when Juanito scored the only goal, making this latest meeting another chapter in a matchup that has repeatedly favored Spain.