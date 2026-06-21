Spain routs Saudi Arabia 4-0 in World Cup opener

Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal sparked a 4-0 rout that turned Spain’s opener into a statement. Luis de la Fuente’s birthday celebration doubled as a reset in the World Cup narrative.

Lamine Yamal made Spain’s World Cup opener feel like a turning point, not just a win. Spain’s 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium on June 21, 2026, pushed La Roja into a far stronger position in Group H after the flat 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde and restored the sense that Luis de la Fuente’s side belongs among the tournament’s front-runners.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Yamal were the names FIFA put at the center of the victory, describing Spain’s performance as dominant. That mattered because Spain entered the tournament carrying two hard facts: back-to-back exits in the round of 16 at the previous two World Cups, and the burden of proving that Euro 2024 was not a one-off peak. Instead, the opener suggested Spain had recalibrated quickly, with the pace, movement and finishing to turn early frustration into authority.

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Yamal’s role sharpened that shift. FIFA had already framed the teenager as one of the standout figures of the 2026 tournament, and the timing only adds to the storyline: he will turn 19 on July 13, 2026, in the final stretch of the competition. De la Fuente built part of Spain’s World Cup case around that kind of youth, announcing his 26-man squad on May 25 with Yamal alongside Rodri, Marc Cucurella, Pedri and other established names. Before the tournament, De la Fuente had stressed that “There’s still plenty of room for improvement. We have a hugely gifted group of players, but many of them are very young.”

That blend of experience and acceleration looked decisive against Saudi Arabia, a side Spain had only faced once before at a World Cup. The previous meeting came in Germany 2006, when Juanito’s goal gave Spain a 1-0 win. Nearly two decades later, Spain produced a far more emphatic result, one that changed the tone around its campaign from cautious to confident.

Photo by Arturo Añez.

The date also carried a personal touch for De la Fuente, whose birthday coincided with the win. He celebrated with Yamal and the rest of the squad after the final whistle, a fitting image for a coach who has already taken Spain to the Eurocopa 2024 title and is now trying to turn that continental success into global authority. For Spain, the 4-0 scoreline was more than an opener. It was a public reset.