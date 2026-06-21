Spain routs Saudi Arabia 4-0 to revive World Cup campaign

Spain’s 4-0 win in Atlanta drew 68,239 fans and turned Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a red sea as Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal struck early.

Red shirts poured through downtown Atlanta and into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Spain turned a tense Group H meeting with Saudi Arabia into a statement win before 68,239 spectators. The crowd scene matched the result: chants, celebrations and a packed concourse gave the World Cup match the feel of a citywide occasion, not just a stadium event.

Spain arrived under pressure after its opening 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde, a result that had sharpened scrutiny of a team ranked No. 2 in the FIFA standings. Saudi Arabia, ranked No. 61, had also opened with a draw, 1-1 against Uruguay, and came into the game needing a result to keep its path in the group alive. Georgios Donis had already pointed to Spain’s attacking options before kickoff, saying Saudi Arabia’s chances of a surprise depended heavily on whether Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams lined up.

Luis de la Fuente’s side answered quickly. Lamine Yamal scored in the 10th minute, and Mikel Oyarzabal added two more goals in the 21st and 24th minutes, putting Spain in firm control early and easing the tension that had followed its flat start to the tournament. The 4-0 scoreline restored momentum for a team that had been expected to dominate the group and made the early stumble against Cabo Verde look far less damaging.

AI-generated illustration

The game also underscored how major international soccer has become a civic event in American cities. Fans of both teams filled Atlanta’s streets before kickoff, adding color and noise far beyond the stadium gates and turning the match into a gathering that reflected the city’s global population and the growing pull of World Cup soccer in the United States. For Spain, the victory strengthened its position in Group H; for Saudi Arabia, it left little margin for error in the matches ahead.