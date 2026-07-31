Spain scrambles to contain migrant surge in Ceuta, 34 dead

Spain said more than 25,000 migrants were sent back to Morocco after Ceuta’s border surge, a crossing that left at least 34 dead and raised questions over screening.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said more than 25,000 migrants who crossed into Ceuta had been returned to Morocco after the North African enclave was overwhelmed by a sudden mass crossing that Juan Jesús Vivas said had left it in emergency conditions. Vivas, Ceuta’s president, said at least 34 people died in the attempt to reach Spanish territory.

Vivas estimated that about 60,000 migrants entered from Morocco over roughly 24 hours, with thousands arriving by sea and land, including some who swam around the border fence and others who used flotation devices. Some reports said at least 7,000 of those who entered were minors, a detail that has sharpened concerns over whether children and other vulnerable people were properly identified before rapid returns began.

AI-generated illustration

The pace of the operation put Spain’s response under intense scrutiny. Spain deployed military units to Ceuta to support police and the Guardia Civil, while Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the interior minister, was expected to travel to the enclave to coordinate the response. Vivas urged the Spanish government to intervene and declare a national emergency as local services struggled with the sudden influx.

Moroccan security forces were seen blocking migrants trying to reach Ceuta and reinforcing the border as the crisis unfolded, turning the Moroccan-Spanish border into a heavily contested line of defense. France said it would tighten border controls with Spain in response to the situation, reflecting the wider political shock across Europe as the number of arrivals and reported deaths climbed.

Photo by Magda Ehlers

The scramble to send people back also landed in the middle of a legal fight over Spain’s border practices. In July 2026, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that migrants intercepted at sea near Ceuta or Melilla could not be summarily returned under the country’s border-rejection procedure, a decision that added pressure on the authorities as they moved thousands back across the frontier. With deaths mounting and the total returned now far exceeding 25,000, the operation has become as much an accountability test as a border emergency.