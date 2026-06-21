Spain seek quick recovery after shock goalless draw with Cabo Verde

Spain’s 0-0 stumble against Cabo Verde left 27 shots and 74.2% possession without a goal, turning Saudi Arabia into a pressure test of response and control.

Spain’s opening night produced every sign of control except the one that mattered. Luis de la Fuente’s side dominated Cabo Verde in Atlanta Stadium, owned 74.2% of possession and fired 27 shots, yet left with a 0-0 draw after Vozinha and a stubborn defensive display denied every attempt on target. Ferran Torres came closest to breaking the deadlock before halftime when he struck the bar, a moment that summed up Spain’s problem: volume without a finish.

Cabo Verde turned its first World Cup appearance into a statement. The island nation, with a population of just over 500,000, held Spain scoreless through organization, concentration and a goalkeeper who repeatedly absorbed pressure. The result was historic for Cabo Verde and deeply frustrating for a Spain side expected to set the pace in Group H.

The draw narrowed Spain’s room for error immediately. FIFA’s group calculations made clear that taking at least four points from the next two matches would secure passage to the round of 32, which placed added weight on Spain’s meeting with Saudi Arabia. Spain entered the tournament as European champions and as a team unbeaten in 31 competitive matches, a record that made the goalless start more jarring because it exposed how quickly control can slip when finishing goes missing.

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That is why the match against Saudi Arabia, scheduled for 21 June at Atlanta Stadium, became the next true test. Kickoff was set for 12:00 in Atlanta, 18:00 in Madrid and 19:00 in Riad, and Spain needed more than another spell of possession to restore authority. A real course correction would mean faster circulation in the final third, more direct service into danger areas and a cleaner attacking shape around Lamine Yamal, Mikel Merino and Alex Baena, rather than the long stretches of sterile pressure that marked the opener. Ferran Torres, after his first-half effort hit the woodwork, also remained central to whether Spain could turn territory into goals.

De la Fuente arrived with a 26-man squad and a title-holder’s burden. Spain still had the talent to recover, but the Cabo Verde result showed that the larger issue was not pedigree. It was whether Spain could respond when tournament control began to slip.