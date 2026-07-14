Spain sets up World Cup semifinal clash with France

Spain reached the semifinal by beating Austria, Portugal and Belgium, and now faces France in Dallas with a place in World Cup history at stake.

Spain will meet France in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Dallas Stadium, with kickoff set for 14:00 in Dallas and 21:00 in both Madrid and Paris. The pairing arrives with real historical weight: Spain has won the last two senior meetings with France and also eliminated Les Bleus 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinal.

Spain’s route to Dallas showed a side that can win in different ways but rarely without pressure. It beat Austria 3-0 in the round of 16 behind two goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and one from Pedro Porro, then edged Portugal 1-0 on a stoppage-time strike from Mikel Merino in the 90+1 minute. In the quarterfinal, Spain outlasted Belgium 2-1 with goals from Fabian Ruiz and Merino, who has become the decisive late presence in two straight knockout wins.

FIFA said Spain reached the quarterfinals for the sixth time in a World Cup and did so with the tournament’s best defensive record, having not conceded a goal at that stage. That is the core of Spain’s identity under knockout pressure: controlled, difficult to break down, and capable of turning slim margins into progress. The same pattern also leaves a clear vulnerability for France to test. When Spain does not land an early knockout punch, the game tightens quickly, as the Portugal and Belgium results showed.

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France brings its own historical ambition into the match, with a chance to reach a third consecutive World Cup final. FIFA noted that only West Germany, between 1982 and 1990, has managed that in Europe. That pursuit gives the semifinal a second layer of tension in Dallas: Spain is trying to turn defensive authority and late-game composure into another final, while France is trying to force its way into a rare place in World Cup history.