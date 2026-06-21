Spain starts Lamine Yamal against Saudi Arabia in World Cup clash

Luis de la Fuente's call to start Lamine Yamal against Saudi Arabia signaled trust in Spain's teenage star as the World Cup group stage tightened.

Luis de la Fuente backed Lamine Yamal from the start against Saudi Arabia, a selection that settled the question of hierarchy inside Spain's attack and showed how much responsibility the coach was willing to place on the Barcelona teenager. With Spain chasing its first win of the World Cup, the move also hinted at a tactical plan built less on caution than on turning possession into sharper threats.

The match was Spain's second in Group H, played on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium, with kickoff at 18:00 local time, or 12:00 in Spain. Spain arrived after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in its tournament opener on June 15, making the Saudi Arabia game more than routine group-stage administration. It was the sort of fixture where a coach could have protected a 17-year-old star; instead, de la Fuente chose to start him.

That choice mattered because Spain entered the tournament as European champion and after reaching the UEFA Nations League final last June, a pedigree that has given de la Fuente room to trust his established core. Yamal is not being treated like a fringe promise. He is playing his first World Cup after becoming the youngest winner of the Golden Boy award at 17, taking the best young player prize at the previous European Championship and standing alone as the only player with two Kopa Trophies.

Spain had also made the selection in a context of control and familiarity. The national team faced Saudi Arabia for the fourth time and had won all three previous meetings, including the only earlier World Cup clash, a 1-0 victory in Germany in 2006 decided by Juanito. The sides had never met on American soil before, and the 2026 tournament itself stretches across 16 host cities, 48 teams and 104 matches, leaving little margin for Spain to waste points in a tight group.

Starting Yamal against Saudi Arabia therefore looked less like a novelty and more like a statement. De la Fuente appeared prepared to put his most explosive young player on the pitch from the outset, not just when the stakes rise later in the tournament. If Spain uses this match to build momentum, the decision will read as evidence that the team is being shaped around Yamal as a central piece, not merely tested with him in favorable conditions.