Spain stumbles against Cape Verde in historic World Cup draw

Cape Verde’s first World Cup point exposed Spain’s blunt attack, while Uruguay’s late rescue against Saudi Arabia left Group H wide open.

Cape Verde turned Spain’s opener into a warning, and Uruguay’s late escape against Saudi Arabia added a second one for two of the game’s traditional powers. Cape Verde’s 0-0 draw with Spain in Atlanta on June 15, 2026, delivered the country its first point in a men’s World Cup and underlined how quickly a tournament can punish hesitation.

Spain had the ball and little else when it mattered. Ferran Torres hit the crossbar in the first half after Marc Cucurella set him up, but Spain never turned possession into a breakthrough against a side that FIFA described as “extraordinarily organized” from start to finish. Luis de la Fuente acknowledged afterward that Spain lacked freshness and precision in attack, even as he urged patience rather than panic.

Cape Verde’s performance carried the weight of history as well as discipline. The squad entered the tournament as debutants, with a population of a little more than 500,000, and still stood toe to toe with the European champion. Vozinha’s steady goalkeeping helped keep Spain at bay, but the larger story was structural: Cape Verde stayed compact, stayed calm and never allowed Spain to turn control into authority. For Spain, that is the kind of problem that is fixable only if the final third sharpens quickly; without it, dominant spells can become dead ends.

Photo by George Zografidis

Uruguay faced a different test in Miami Stadium and showed a different flaw. Julio Dely Valdés and Valdano had reason to focus on the inconsistency after Uruguay fell behind to Abdulelah Al-Amri’s 41st-minute goal, then needed Maxi Araujo’s equalizer in the 80th minute to salvage a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia. Mohammed Al Owais kept Saudi Arabia alive with several crucial saves, and the Saudis defended with the sort of discipline that made Uruguay chase the match instead of dictating it.

The result left Group H completely open, with all four teams on one point after the first round. Spain’s shortage of sharpness looked like a problem that can be corrected with better timing and cleaner decisions. Uruguay’s slow start felt more alarming, because inconsistency at this stage does not just cost points, it can define a tournament.