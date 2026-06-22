Spain thrash Saudi Arabia to revive World Cup hopes

Spain’s 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia revived its Group H push, while Uruguay’s 2-2 draw with Cabo Verde and Belgium’s 1-1 with Egypt exposed shifting pressure points.

Spain turned a tense group opening into a statement in Atlanta, crushing Saudi Arabia 4-0 and pulling itself back into the World Cup race after an uneasy start. Lamine Yamal struck in the 10th minute, Mikel Oyarzabal added two goals in three minutes, and Hassan Al-Tambakti’s own goal in the 49th minute completed a result that lifted Spain to four points in Group H.

The margin mattered as much as the scoreline. Spain had opened the group with a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde, a result that left little room for error in a section that also includes Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. After beating Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium on 21 June 2026, Spain reinserted itself into the contest for the group lead and restored some of the authority that had been missing in the first match.

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The wider picture across the tournament window points to a more unsettled hierarchy. Uruguay, one of the strongest names in Group H, let victory slip in a 2-2 draw with Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on the same day. Cabo Verde, making its World Cup debut, had already held Spain and again proved it could stay in games against opponents with far greater pedigree. That sequence has turned the debutants into more than a curiosity; they have already taken points from two of the group’s biggest names.

Belgium’s struggles have added to the sense that some established powers are not yet convincing. In Seattle on 15 June 2026, Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt in the opening round of Group G. Emam Ashour put Egypt ahead, and Belgium salvaged the point only after Romelu Lukaku came on as a substitute and the equalizer arrived through an own goal soon after. The result has fed doubts about a Belgian side that no longer looks as dominant as it once did.

Photo by Miguel Cuenca

The stakes are amplified by the World Cup’s expanded format. With 48 teams, 12 groups and advancement for the top two in each section plus the eight best third-place finishers, every point carries real weight in the opening phase. Spain’s rebound has given it room to breathe, while Uruguay and Belgium now face sharper questions about whether their early results match their knockout-stage ambitions.