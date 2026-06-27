Spain tops Group H as Cape Verde makes World Cup history

Spain’s 1-0 win over Uruguay sent Cabo Verde through to the last 32, while a Muslera mistake and a late red card helped sink the Celeste.

Álex Baena’s 42nd-minute finish, created after Fernando Muslera’s error, pushed Spain past Uruguay 1-0 in Guadalajara and sealed first place in Group H. The result turned on a single breakdown at the back, and Uruguay’s evening unraveled further when Agustín Canobbio was sent off in stoppage time.

Spain did not need a second goal. Baena’s strike was enough to leave the Group H standings beyond doubt and send Uruguay out of the tournament without a victory in the group stage. For Muslera, the decisive moment was another costly lapse in a match Uruguay had to manage with discipline and patience. Instead, the Celeste left Guadalajara with one point from their three games and no route back into the competition.

The same result in Guadalajara opened the door for Cabo Verde to make World Cup history in Houston. A 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia was enough to carry the Cape Verde national football team into the round of 32 in its first World Cup appearance, a breakthrough that confirmed second place in Group H behind Spain. Cabo Verde had already taken its first point in a World Cup by drawing 0-0 with Spain in its debut, and the goalless result against Saudi Arabia was enough to complete the task.

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FIFA described Cabo Verde’s run as a World Cup fairy tale, and the scale of the achievement is hard to miss. The archipelago has around half a million inhabitants and covers only 4,000 square kilometres, yet it reached the knockout stage in its first attempt on the biggest stage in football. The team waited for Spain’s result before celebrating fully, aware that the Guadalajara match would decide whether the Houston draw was enough.

France added another sharp turn to the day’s results by beating Norway 4-1 to finish first in Group I with seven points. Ousmane Dembélé scored a first-half hat-trick, underlining France’s control of its section and closing the group phase with a margin that matched Spain’s authority in Group H. The day belonged to teams that imposed themselves, and to the one debutant that turned a cautious draw into a place in the last 32.