Spain urged to add verticality after goalless World Cup opener

Spain dominated Cabo Verde with 65% possession and 27 shots, but the 0-0 opener exposed a familiar problem: control without a finish.

Spain arrived in Atlanta with the weight of a European crown and the label of Group H favorite, yet its World Cup opener against Cabo Verde ended as a warning rather than a statement. Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled the match on June 15, but the scoreboard stayed blank in a result that showed how quickly possession can become sterile when the final pass and the final finish are missing.

The numbers were clear. Spain finished with 65% possession, 27 attempts on goal and 11 corners, and FIFA’s match data said the team finished more than two goals above expected in the 0-0 draw. That is the kind of performance that can convince analysts of superiority and still leave a contender looking vulnerable. Guti’s call for Spain to combine possession with greater verticality landed directly on that tension: the ball was Spain’s, but the game’s decisive moments were not.

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Cabo Verde, meanwhile, turned a historic first into a credible platform. The match was the first World Cup appearance in the island nation’s history, a milestone that underlined how quickly the African side has moved from outsider to participant on the biggest stage. Dely Valdéz warned against treating Cabo Verde as a surprise, saying the team is reality now, not a novelty. Spain felt that reality for 90 minutes.

The rest of Group H only sharpened the stakes. Spain will face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta on June 21 before closing against Uruguay in Guadalajara on June 26. Uruguay carries a different kind of weight, as a two-time world champion from 1930 and 1950, even if it reached this tournament after a group-stage exit in Qatar 2022. The group has already shown why early separation matters: a flat start can complicate a path that was supposed to be manageable.

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The most revealing part of Spain’s opener may have been its reliance on youth to solve an old problem. FIFA highlighted Lamine Yamal, who turns 19 on July 13, 2026, and noted that a goal against Cabo Verde could have made him the second-youngest scorer in World Cup history at 18 years and 337 days. Pedri was framed as the player who “orchestrates attacking opportunities,” and Dunga, the 1994 world champion with Brazil, stressed the value of detail and ruthless preparation. Spain has the structure and the talent to remain among the frontrunners, but this draw showed that the hierarchy can shift fast when a favorite fails to turn control into goals.