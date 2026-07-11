Spain wildfire kills at least 12, leaves dozens missing

A wildfire near Los Gallardos killed at least 12 and left up to 23 missing as crews searched scorched hills and groves. British and Belgian nationals were among the dead and unaccounted for.

A wildfire near Los Gallardos in Almería province killed at least 12 people and left 19 to 23 missing after racing across more than 3,200 hectares, about 7,900 acres. The blaze burned through a semi-arid stretch near the Sierra de Los Filabres, with strong winds and extreme heat pushing flames into a region that had little time to prepare.

Emergency crews spent Friday searching burned roads and hillsides after the fire broke out late Thursday. Eight people were injured, including four in serious condition, and several of the dead were found after trying to escape by car or on foot despite shelter-in-place instructions as the fire moved with unusual speed through the area.

About 150 firefighters and 220 soldiers from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit joined helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft in the response, while Spanish Civil Guard officers helped secure the scene and support the search. The blaze was one of the fastest and most complex fires the region had seen in years. In Garrucha, authorities opened a family assistance center to help identify the missing and collect DNA samples from relatives.

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Four of the dead were believed to be British nationals after one vehicle with a right-hand steering wheel was found among the wreckage. Most of the victims were from outside Spain, with British and Belgian nationals among those still being identified. One Spaniard was also among the dead. Crews worked through the debris as investigators examined a fallen power line as a possible cause.

The disaster landed in the middle of an early and punishing wildfire season shaped by repeated heatwaves, dry terrain and heavy spring growth that had dried out fast in the heat. The blaze’s intensity reflected those conditions, and the emergency drew comparisons with Portugal’s deadly June 2017 wildfire, which killed more than 60 people. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia expressed condolences.