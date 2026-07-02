Spain’s De la Fuente hails near-perfect win, awaits next World Cup rival

De la Fuente praised Spain’s “casi perfecto” display against Austria, then kept quiet on Portugal or Croatia, preserving Spain’s focus before the knockout bracket tightens.

Luis de la Fuente left SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles praising Spain’s performance against Austria as a “grandísimo partido” and saying his side had been “casi perfecto,” while refusing to tip his hand on the next opponent. That caution mattered because the winner of Portugal against Croatia would await Spain in the next round of the World Cup bracket.

Spain reached the knockout phase by finishing first in Group H, beating Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The World Cup began on June 11 and runs until the final on July 19 in East Rutherford, with matches staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada. De la Fuente has already been steering his squad toward that horizon, telling recent briefings that Spain is thinking about the tournament and wants to “luchar por todo.”

His reluctance to choose between Portugal and Croatia was more than a diplomatic dodge. It reflected the kind of message discipline coaches often favor once the margin for error narrows, especially in a single-elimination path where one stray comment can hand an opponent extra motivation. Portugal carries Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most recognizable figures in world football, while Croatia brings Luka Modrić, whose presence alone changes the tone of any knockout tie.

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There is also recent history behind the restraint. Spain under De la Fuente lost the UEFA Nations League final in June 2025 to Portugal, falling 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. That result gives any Spain-Portugal meeting a sharper edge, and it makes public preference risky territory for a coach trying to keep his squad focused on the next task rather than the opponent beyond it.

The broader picture for Spain is clear enough. De la Fuente’s team has moved through the group stage with authority, and the head coach’s postmatch tone suggested a side that sees itself as entering the tournament on the front foot rather than just surviving into July. With Portugal and Croatia still to settle their own place in the bracket, Spain can do little except wait, prepare and keep its focus fixed on a title path that now sits only a match away.