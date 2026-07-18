Spain’s final World Cup training session canceled by New Jersey storms

Thunderstorms in East Hanover forced Spain indoors for its last World Cup tune-up, cutting one full training day before Sunday’s final at MetLife Stadium.

Spain lost its final field session when thunderstorms forced the team indoors in East Hanover, New Jersey, on Saturday. The players switched to a warm-up under the squad’s weather-safety protocol.

The disruption came as New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill warned residents that severe storms were expected across the state. Forecasts for the final in the New York-New Jersey area also called for rain and possible thunderstorms for the championship match scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

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Spain had been using New Jersey as its base for the final stretch of the tournament, staying at The MC Hotel in Montclair through the championship match. Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires drifted over northern New Jersey in the days before the final, and Luis de la Fuente’s squad continued to train outdoors despite hazardous air conditions.

Earlier, after a group-stage win over Saudi Arabia, the team had another training session cut short in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after a thunderstorm warning. Spain reached the final by beating France 2-0 in the semifinal in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, and will face Argentina.