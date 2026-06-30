Spain’s migrant regularization drive draws over 1 million applications

More than 1 million migrants applied for Spain’s fast-track regularization before the June 30 deadline, testing whether officials can process the flood.

More than one million undocumented migrants had applied for legal status in Spain by the June 30 deadline, overwhelming the government’s original estimate and turning a fast-track regularization plan into a test of state capacity.

Spain’s left-wing government approved the measure in January 2026, promising legal residency to up to 500,000 people through a one-year renewable permit. Applicants had to show they had lived in Spain for at least five months before January 1, 2026, or had sought international protection, and they had to have no criminal record.

The application window opened in April and closed on June 30. Submissions were accepted online, at more than 370 post offices, at 60 social security offices and at a handful of migration offices. That broad network was meant to make the process accessible, but migrant advocates and lawyers said the volume exposed weak points in the system, especially unclear document requirements and uncertainty over where some applicants should file paperwork.

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The scale of demand has already outstripped the government’s own assumptions. Spain said the scheme could cover about 500,000 people, while Funcas estimated that about 840,000 undocumented people were working in the country. The National Center for Immigration and Borders said between 750,000 and 1 million people could ultimately apply, a range that now looks closer to reality than the government’s first projection.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has framed the policy as both a moral duty and an economic necessity. He has argued that migrants already fill jobs in agriculture, caregiving and other essential sectors, and that regularization helps sustain Spain’s aging society and public services. That argument has made the plan a showcase for the Spanish left, but also a political fault line at home.

Diliff via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The People’s Party has said it will challenge the decree, while Vox has pushed for the deportation of undocumented immigrants. The Catholic Church has praised the measure, giving Sánchez an unlikely ally on an issue that has sharpened partisan divisions in Madrid.

Spain’s drive stands out in a Europe moving toward tighter migration controls. It is also Spain’s seventh regularization of undocumented migrants in 40 years, a reminder that the country has repeatedly used legalization to bring workers out of legal limbo when labor markets and political pressure collide.