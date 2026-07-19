Spanish style wins over New York fans ahead of World Cup final

Spain’s run to the final drew loyalists and converts in New York, where fans chose style of play as much as heritage ahead of the MetLife showdown.

Robert Sanfiz was fielding late VIP requests for a World Cup final watch party as New York’s Spanish fan base swelled around Spain’s run to the final. Across Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, the crowd that turned out for La Roja was no longer just made up of Spanish expatriates.

Spain’s 2-0 semifinal win over France had pushed it into a final against Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the matchup sharpened a citywide split between long-held loyalties and newer allegiances. Al Jazeera described the moment as one in which Spain’s World Cup success had built a new coalition of loyal and recently converted fans across New York City, with style of play helping drive the shift.

That change was visible in public spaces. Spanish fans celebrated in Times Square and along New York streets, while Telemundo’s Fan Village at Rockefeller Center drew supporters from around the world. The viewing space was free and open to the public, with no tickets required for general entry or live match viewing, turning Midtown into a gathering point for the tournament’s broadest audience in the city.

AI-generated illustration

The final carried its own international storyline. Lionel Messi was chasing a second World Cup title, while Spain’s Lamine Yamal had become the face of the younger side of the draw. The viral photo of Messi holding baby Yamal only deepened the symbolism of the matchup, pitting one generation’s icon against the next. Related build-up also included Donald Trump’s presence and an NFL-style halftime show, underscoring how large the event had become in the New York-New Jersey market.

In New York, the supporting cast reflected the city’s shifting soccer identity. Fans from Mexico to Brazil were backing Yamal’s Spain against Argentina and Messi, whom some called “FIFA’s golden boy.” In Queens, Argentinians held on to football tradition even as newer communities rallied behind the national team. In Brooklyn, the tournament also highlighted unity and solidarity inside the borough’s sizable Arab American community.

Photo by El gringo photo

The scene around the final showed how a World Cup in the tri-state area can pull together loyalties that once seemed fixed. Some New Yorkers stayed with Argentina and Messi; others backed Spain because of the way it played, not where their families came from.