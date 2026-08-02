Sparks trade Kelsey Plum to Mercury before WNBA deadline

Phoenix landed Kelsey Plum for Monique Akoa Makani and draft picks as the Sparks moved their leading scorer on an expiring contract.

Kelsey Plum was traded from the Los Angeles Sparks to the Phoenix Mercury for Monique Akoa Makani and draft-pick compensation as the WNBA reached its Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, 3 p.m. ET deadline. The deal sent a five-time All-Star guard to Phoenix and gave Los Angeles future assets at a moment when the league’s biggest teams are weighing star power against cap flexibility.

Plum entered deadline day as one of the most closely watched players in the league. The Sparks had re-signed her earlier in 2026 and described her as a two-time WNBA champion, four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, but coach Lynne Roberts said with Plum on an expiring contract that “everything is on the table.” Plum said she was “not taking anything personal” as speculation grew, and she had planned to return to the Sparks on Sunday before the deadline.

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The trade fits a market shaped by the league’s salary structure and the approaching collective bargaining environment, where teams have been pushed to decide whether to keep expensive veterans, move them before an expiring deal runs out, or turn a star into draft capital and roster flexibility. That dynamic made Plum one of the most valuable names available, and Phoenix had been linked to her repeatedly in the days before the deadline.

Phoenix gets the clearest short-term upgrade. Plum brings proven shot creation and a resume that includes five All-Star selections, giving the Mercury another established perimeter scorer for a title chase in a conference where top-end guard play can swing playoff series. Los Angeles, by contrast, chose the future: Akoa Makani and the draft haul, which includes a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, provide younger talent and more control over how the roster is built next.

Jennifer Buchanan, for Washington Athletics via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The move also signals how leverage is shifting across the WNBA. Stars with Plum’s credentials still command major value, but the return now often comes in picks, cap relief and player development timelines rather than a simple veteran-for-veteran swap. For the Sparks and Mercury, the trade changed both the immediate balance of power and the blueprint for how front offices may navigate the next phase of the league’s roster economy.