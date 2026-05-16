Spencer Pratt, Chelsea Handler Clash Over L.A. Mayoral Run

Spencer Pratt and Chelsea Handler exchanged sharp words as Pratt’s bid for Los Angeles mayor drew national attention and comparisons to Donald Trump.

Spencer Pratt, reality TV personality and aspiring politician, is making headlines with his campaign for Los Angeles mayor—largely thanks to a public spat with comedian Chelsea Handler and remarks from Congresswoman Nancy Mace likening Pratt to former President Donald Trump. As the race heats up, Pratt’s approach and celebrity-driven rhetoric are sparking debate about the tone and direction of the city’s politics.

Pratt and Handler Trade Barbs

The controversy began when Pratt and Handler engaged in a heated exchange, with insults traded over social media and in interviews. TMZ reported that Handler criticized Pratt’s credentials and questioned his ability to handle the complexities of city governance, while Pratt fired back, dismissing Handler’s comments and accusing her of being out of touch with everyday Los Angeles residents.

Pratt’s campaign has leaned heavily on his celebrity status, using bold rhetoric and social media outreach.

has leaned heavily on his celebrity status, using bold rhetoric and social media outreach. Handler’s critiques focus on the perceived lack of experience and seriousness behind Pratt’s mayoral ambitions.

This exchange has fueled broader conversations about whether celebrity candidates can translate fame into effective leadership, echoing past debates in American politics.

National Attention and Trump Comparisons

The mayoral race gained further traction when Rep. Nancy Mace commented on Pratt’s campaign, suggesting that his provocative style and outsider status resemble Donald Trump’s path to the presidency. AOL.com highlighted Mace’s remarks:

"I see shades of Donald Trump in Spencer Pratt—he’s tapping into frustration and using celebrity to drive his message." — Nancy Mace, AOL.com

Pratt’s campaign has not shied away from controversial statements, positioning himself as an alternative to traditional politicians. This approach, while polarizing, has rallied some supporters who feel disconnected from the city’s political establishment.

Candidate Filings and the Path Forward

Pratt is among several candidates who have officially filed to run in the upcoming Los Angeles mayoral election. Readers can view all candidates and their filings on the City of Los Angeles Candidate Filings page, which offers a full roster and timelines for the election process.

Past mayoral races in Los Angeles have seen a mix of celebrities and career politicians, but few have made it past the primaries. According to Ballotpedia’s background page on the mayoral office, the city’s elections are often shaped by issues like homelessness, public safety, and development—areas where Pratt’s campaign promises have yet to be fully detailed.

Campaign Finance and Media Spotlight

With Pratt’s campaign drawing national media attention, questions about fundraising and spending have emerged. The Los Angeles City Ethics Commission’s campaign finance records will provide transparency on contributions and expenditures as the election unfolds. Media coverage from outlets like TMZ and AOL.com is amplifying the race’s profile, potentially influencing voter perceptions as the campaign progresses.

Analysis: Celebrity Politics and Voter Impact

Pratt’s candidacy highlights the growing intersection of entertainment and politics, where public figures leverage fame to launch political careers. Handler’s criticisms and Mace’s Trump comparison underscore the potential risks and rewards of this approach—energizing supporters but also inviting skepticism.

As the mayoral race develops, voters and observers will be watching closely to see whether Pratt’s media-savvy campaign translates into meaningful policy proposals and sustained support. The upcoming election will test whether Los Angeles is ready for another unconventional political figure—or if the city’s electorate will demand more traditional leadership.