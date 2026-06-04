Spencer Pratt Gains Hollywood Support in LA Mayor Race

Reality star Spencer Pratt's campaign for Los Angeles mayor is gaining traction as a growing list of Hollywood celebrities announce their support.

Spencer Pratt, former reality television personality best known for "The Hills," is making waves in the political scene as he mounts a campaign for Los Angeles mayor—and he's not doing it alone. According to Deadline, Pratt is drawing support from several high-profile Hollywood celebrities, adding a unique dimension to the city's closely watched mayoral race.

Celebrity Endorsements Boost Pratt’s Profile

Among the crowded field of candidates, Pratt’s campaign stands out for its star-studded backing. Deadline reports that notable Hollywood figures have publicly announced their support, leveraging their massive followings to energize Pratt’s grassroots movement. While the full list of celebrity supporters continues to evolve, their involvement signals the growing intersection of entertainment and politics in Los Angeles.

Prominent actors and musicians have promoted Pratt’s campaign on social media, amplifying his message to millions of potential voters.

Some celebrity supporters have hosted fundraising events, attracting attention from both local and national media outlets.

Campaign Funding and Influence

Early campaign finance filings—available through the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission’s campaign contributions database—show a surge in donations to Pratt’s mayoral effort. These filings reveal not only the financial impact of high-profile endorsements, but also the broad coalition of donors supporting Pratt’s candidacy. Celebrity-backed events have contributed to record fundraising numbers for a first-time political candidate, further cementing entertainment’s influence on the campaign trail.

For context, previous LA mayoral elections have seen intense competition, with voter turnout and campaign spending playing crucial roles. Pratt’s campaign is leveraging both celebrity cachet and grassroots enthusiasm to compete in a city known for its complex political landscape.

Analyzing the Impact of Celebrity Endorsements

Experts have long debated the effect of celebrity involvement in politics. According to a Pew Research Center study, celebrity endorsements can boost candidates’ visibility and sway some segments of the electorate, especially younger voters. However, their overall influence on election outcomes remains mixed, with some research suggesting that endorsements are most effective when coupled with strong local support and policy platforms.

The Brookings Institution’s analysis of celebrity politics notes that Los Angeles, as a hub of entertainment and media, provides fertile ground for crossover candidates who bridge the worlds of fame and public service. Pratt’s campaign, buoyed by Hollywood’s backing, exemplifies this trend—and raises questions about the evolving role of celebrities in American civic life.

Looking Ahead

As the race for Los Angeles mayor intensifies, all eyes will be on how Pratt’s unique coalition and celebrity-fueled campaign strategy perform at the ballot box. With official election data and campaign finance records publicly available, voters and observers can track the ongoing influence of Hollywood on local politics. The coming months will reveal whether Pratt’s star power and the support of his famous friends will translate into political success in one of America’s most high-profile mayoral contests.