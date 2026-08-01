Spider-Man: Brand New Day bootleg spreads on X, reaches millions

A bootleg of Spider-Man: Brand New Day stayed on X for hours, drawing more than 5.9 million accounts before it was pulled.

A bootleg of Spider-Man: Brand New Day stayed live on X for more than seven hours, reaching more than 5.9 million accounts and drawing over 143,000 likes before it was removed. A later X post put the post’s total at roughly 6 million accounts, 10,000 reshares, and nine hours online before takedown.

The leak spread fast enough that other accounts reposted the film, but those uploads did not last long. Disney appeared to move quickly on takedowns after the first version circulated, showing how little time a stolen clip can remain visible once it starts moving through X’s recommendation and repost system.

That visibility landed in the middle of an unusually heavy official push for the film. Variety previously tracked the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer at 718.6 million views, calling it the biggest movie trailer launch in history, and later said it became the first movie trailer to cross 1 billion views. Deadline also placed the movie’s promotional partner campaign at $309 million, a Hollywood record, underscoring how much money has been spent to keep the film in public view.

The leak also arrived after weeks of online speculation around the film, including posts about plot details, post-credit scenes, and first reactions. Variety’s review described the Tom Holland sequel as a more grounded Spider-Man tale, while Deadline reported that Holland had seen a cut he “hated,” adding to the churn around a release already under intense scrutiny.

The episode puts the gap between studio expectations and platform enforcement in plain view. A high-value, high-visibility bootleg can still reach millions before moderation catches up, even as the rights holder starts clearing copies as fast as they appear.