Spider-Man: Brand New Day eyes $875 million global opening

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was headed for an $875 million global opening, after tracking climbed from $465 million in July and South Korea delivered 688,000 opening-day tickets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was heading for an $875 million global opening, a scale that would put Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios back at the center of a box-office market still struggling to support much beyond branded tentpoles. The film was also on pace for one of the biggest domestic first weekends ever, despite a wider superhero slump that has pressured many comic-book releases.

The movie is the 11th big-budget Spider-Man title since 2002, underscoring how long the franchise has remained one of Hollywood’s most reliable theatrical assets. Expectations had already moved sharply higher in late July, when box-office tracking pointed to a $465 million worldwide opening, a sign that pre-release demand was accelerating rather than cooling.

That trajectory matters well beyond one superhero release. AMC posted surprise profit on July 20 after summer blockbusters lifted U.S. ticket sales, a reminder that exhibitors still depend on a handful of titles powerful enough to fill premium screens and drive turnout. A Spider-Man launch on this scale would give theater chains another rare high-volume weekend and bolster the case for large-format exhibition in a year when many mid-budget and non-franchise films have struggled to match franchise-level traffic.

The overseas start was strong enough to hint at the film’s commercial reach before its wider rollout. In South Korea, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened No. 1 on July 30 with 688,000 tickets sold on opening day, a turnout that placed it immediately among the market’s biggest imported launches of the summer.

For Hollywood, the numbers point to a familiar pattern: fewer titles are carrying more of the load. A global opening approaching $875 million would not just be a win for one character or one studio. It would be another data point showing that, in the current theatrical market, franchise scale still determines who gets to define the box office.