Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens with $355 million, nearly breaks record

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to $355 million domestically and $927 million worldwide, missing Avengers: Endgame by just $2.1 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to $355 million in the U.S. and Canada, finishing just $2.1 million shy of Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million domestic record. The Sony and Marvel release landed as the second-biggest opening weekend in domestic box office history and pushed worldwide ticket sales to $927 million.

The film’s launch was built on a record-setting pace from the start. Thursday-night previews reached between $72 million and $74.5 million, setting a new U.S. benchmark, and the movie followed with a first-day gross of $168 million. It played in 4,487 North American theaters, giving exhibitors one of the widest openings in recent memory and driving a weekend total that box office trackers pegged at more than $412 million across all films.

The size of the debut puts the result in sharper relief than the headline number alone. Brand New Day is the 11th big-budget Spider-Man film since 2002, and its performance shows how much the theatrical market still leans on a narrow tier of franchise titles to produce historic revenue. The movie arrived amid years of talk about superhero fatigue, yet it still came within a hair of the all-time domestic opening mark set in 2019.

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That surge did not happen in isolation. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey also delivered a major box-office run during the same weekend, with The Numbers listing it at $320,553,575 domestically and $362,631,000 internationally. Together, the two films made the frame unusually top-heavy: one superhero sequel nearly broke the domestic record, while another tentpole added enough revenue to help produce the biggest box-office weekend ever.

For theaters, the weekend was a reminder that the recovery story is increasingly concentrated at the top. A handful of event films can still fill screens, command premium prices, and deliver record totals, but the scale of those gains also underscores how dependent the business has become on a small number of global franchises.