The Sheffield Press
Entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens with $355 million, nearly breaks record

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to $355 million domestically and $927 million worldwide, missing Avengers: Endgame by just $2.1 million.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

2 min read
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens with $355 million, nearly breaks record
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens with $355 million, nearly breaks record

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to $355 million in the U.S. and Canada, finishing just $2.1 million shy of Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million domestic record. The Sony and Marvel release landed as the second-biggest opening weekend in domestic box office history and pushed worldwide ticket sales to $927 million.

The film’s launch was built on a record-setting pace from the start. Thursday-night previews reached between $72 million and $74.5 million, setting a new U.S. benchmark, and the movie followed with a first-day gross of $168 million. It played in 4,487 North American theaters, giving exhibitors one of the widest openings in recent memory and driving a weekend total that box office trackers pegged at more than $412 million across all films.

The size of the debut puts the result in sharper relief than the headline number alone. Brand New Day is the 11th big-budget Spider-Man film since 2002, and its performance shows how much the theatrical market still leans on a narrow tier of franchise titles to produce historic revenue. The movie arrived amid years of talk about superhero fatigue, yet it still came within a hair of the all-time domestic opening mark set in 2019.

Domestic Box Office Gross
Data visualization chart

That surge did not happen in isolation. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey also delivered a major box-office run during the same weekend, with The Numbers listing it at $320,553,575 domestically and $362,631,000 internationally. Together, the two films made the frame unusually top-heavy: one superhero sequel nearly broke the domestic record, while another tentpole added enough revenue to help produce the biggest box-office weekend ever.

For theaters, the weekend was a reminder that the recovery story is increasingly concentrated at the top. A handful of event films can still fill screens, command premium prices, and deliver record totals, but the scale of those gains also underscores how dependent the business has become on a small number of global franchises.

Sources

  1. [1]nbcnews.com
  2. [2]reuters.com
  3. [3]variety.com
  4. [4]cnbc.com
  5. [5]nytimes.com
  6. [6]the-numbers.com
  7. [7]deadline.com

Tags

#entertainment#Spider#Man#Brand New Day
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.