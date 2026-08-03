Spider-Man: Brand New Day posts record-breaking global opening for Disney
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to about $927 million worldwide, a weekend that beat Avengers: Endgame’s preview record and jolted Disney’s next Marvel push.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to about $927 million worldwide and roughly $355 million in the U.S. and Canada, giving Disney and Marvel one of the biggest box-office launches ever and putting fresh pressure on the superhero fatigue narrative.
The film, released Aug. 2, 2026, finished as the second-biggest global opening weekend in history and the second-biggest North American opening weekend ever. It also set a domestic preview record with $72 million, topping Avengers: Endgame’s preview mark and signaling that Spider-Man still has a uniquely dependable pull with moviegoers.
The scale of the debut was especially striking because box-office trackers had expected a huge frame before release. Deadline had projected a $425 million global opening, and the final total far surpassed that benchmark. Reuters said the film was the 11th big-budget Spider-Man blockbuster since 2002, a run that helps explain why Sony Pictures and Marvel can still rely on the character as one of the industry’s most durable theatrical brands.
The opening also landed as a test case for whether Spider-Man is insulated from the broader slump that has dogged some superhero releases. Variety framed the result as evidence that “superhero fatigue is real” but “Spider-Man fatigue is not,” a distinction that matters for both studios as they map out their next tentpole cycle. Disney benefits directly from the character’s continued commercial strength, while Sony’s co-financing and distribution relationship keeps Spider-Man at the center of one of Hollywood’s most valuable franchise partnerships.
That timing matters because Marvel is heading toward Avengers: Doomsday, and the studio already has proof of mass audience interest. Variety reported that the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday drew 503 million views in one day on July 21, 2026, a figure that suggests the next Avengers chapter enters release with enormous online reach before a ticket is sold. Spider-Man’s opening now gives Disney another data point that the audience for event superhero movies has not vanished, but may be concentrating around the characters and releases that still feel essential.
Sources
- [1]bbc.co.uk
- [2]thewrap.com
- [3]cnn.com
- [4]latimes.com
- [5]deadline.com
- [6]reuters.com
- [7]usatoday.com
- [8]nytimes.com
- [9]thedirect.com
- [10]variety.com
- [11]cnbc.com
- [12]boxofficepro.com
Marcus Chen
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