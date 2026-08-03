Spider-Man: Brand New Day posts record-breaking global opening for Disney

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to about $927 million worldwide, a weekend that beat Avengers: Endgame’s preview record and jolted Disney’s next Marvel push.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to about $927 million worldwide and roughly $355 million in the U.S. and Canada, giving Disney and Marvel one of the biggest box-office launches ever and putting fresh pressure on the superhero fatigue narrative.

The film, released Aug. 2, 2026, finished as the second-biggest global opening weekend in history and the second-biggest North American opening weekend ever. It also set a domestic preview record with $72 million, topping Avengers: Endgame’s preview mark and signaling that Spider-Man still has a uniquely dependable pull with moviegoers.

The scale of the debut was especially striking because box-office trackers had expected a huge frame before release. Deadline had projected a $425 million global opening, and the final total far surpassed that benchmark. Reuters said the film was the 11th big-budget Spider-Man blockbuster since 2002, a run that helps explain why Sony Pictures and Marvel can still rely on the character as one of the industry’s most durable theatrical brands.

The opening also landed as a test case for whether Spider-Man is insulated from the broader slump that has dogged some superhero releases. Variety framed the result as evidence that “superhero fatigue is real” but “Spider-Man fatigue is not,” a distinction that matters for both studios as they map out their next tentpole cycle. Disney benefits directly from the character’s continued commercial strength, while Sony’s co-financing and distribution relationship keeps Spider-Man at the center of one of Hollywood’s most valuable franchise partnerships.

That timing matters because Marvel is heading toward Avengers: Doomsday, and the studio already has proof of mass audience interest. Variety reported that the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday drew 503 million views in one day on July 21, 2026, a figure that suggests the next Avengers chapter enters release with enormous online reach before a ticket is sold. Spider-Man’s opening now gives Disney another data point that the audience for event superhero movies has not vanished, but may be concentrating around the characters and releases that still feel essential.