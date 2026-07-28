Spider-Man: Brand New Day reactions praise Tom Holland’s grounded sequel

Early reactions called Tom Holland “never been better,” praising a Spider-Man sequel that drops “multiverse tedium” for a grounded story.

Early reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast Tom Holland’s return as a reset, with Variety saying he has “never been better” in a sequel that ditches “multiverse tedium” for a “grounded Spider-Man tale.” The first reactions surfaced around the Los Angeles premiere, where Zendaya arrived in an arachnid-inspired gown and The Hollywood Reporter also published immediate response from the event.

Holland had already set up that tone in a Deadline interview, saying the film is “more mature” and “incredibly relatable to young people.” That framing landed in the reaction posts, which leaned less on the scale of the Marvel universe and more on Peter Parker’s personal stakes, a notable shift after recent superhero entries built around multiverse crossovers and legacy cameos.

The language coming out of the premiere read like a verdict on franchise fatigue. Instead of celebrating bigger spectacle, early viewers highlighted the movie’s smaller, more grounded approach and singled out Holland’s performance as the element that keeps the story moving. For a franchise that has spent years in multiverse mode, that kind of response suggests the most valuable currency may be character tension rather than another layer of crossover mythology.

The premiere also carried the expected red-carpet pull. People.com noted Zendaya’s arachnid-inspired gown in Los Angeles, and the Times Argus ran its own account of the LA premiere, underscoring how a Spider-Man release still functions as both a studio event and a celebrity showcase. But the sharpest buzz was not about costumes or cameos. It was about a Spider-Man movie that, at least in first reaction, earned attention by sounding smaller, sharper and more human.