Spider-Man: Brand New Day shatters box-office records worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit $1.67 billion worldwide and set a $360 million North American opening, while The Odyssey opened to $264.1 million globally.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day pulled in $360 million in the U.S. and Canada, setting a new North American opening-weekend record and taking the mark from Avengers: Endgame. The film opened to $927 million worldwide, crossed $1 billion in six days, reached $1.15 billion in seven days and climbed to $1.67 billion globally.

BoxOfficePro put the combined domestic three-day weekend gross for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Universal’s The Odyssey at $429,172,656, a new record for the best domestic weekend of all time. The surge paired Marvel’s most dependable piece of franchise IP with a different kind of event movie: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

AP put The Odyssey’s global debut at $264.1 million, then logged $87 million in its second weekend, Nolan’s best second weekend yet. Universal’s trailer set the film for theaters on July 17, 2026 and billed a cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The crossover behind the weekend was not accidental. Tom Holland called Sony Pictures’ boss to delay Spider-Man: Brand New Day filming so he could star in The Odyssey after the two productions were set to overlap. That put Holland at the center of both box-office engines, one built on a long-running superhero brand and the other on Nolan’s name, which still turns an original prestige spectacle into mainstream turnout.

For Hollywood, the receipts point to a two-track theatrical market: franchise IP that can reset opening records and filmmaker-driven spectacles with enough scale and star power to play like franchises without being sequels. Spider-Man showed how far recognition can still go; Nolan showed that original big-screen events can still pull mass-market money when the cast, scope and timing line up.