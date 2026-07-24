Spider-Man helps man in wheelchair cross busy Arkansas intersection

A Spider-Man-costumed driver jumped from a red Jeep and pushed a man in a wheelchair through a Jonesboro crosswalk, and traffic cameras caught every step.

A video posted July 23 showed a driver dressed as Spider-Man jumping into traffic in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to help a man in a wheelchair cross a busy intersection. Traffic cameras captured the moment, and the clip quickly spread across KAIT 8, ABC News, KARK, KATV, WJCL, Action News Jax and 102.5 The Bone.

KAIT 8 said the Jonesboro man in the Spider-Man suit was being praised as a real-life superhero after he dashed into traffic to help the wheelchair user cross the street. One version of the video said he had been in a red Jeep before getting out and pushing the man safely to the other end of the crosswalk.

The footage also put a spotlight on the basic safety challenge faced by wheelchair users at busy intersections. In the video, the man had to move through the crosswalk with live traffic nearby, turning an ordinary street crossing into a moment that depended on a stranger stepping in to clear the way. The scene made the crossing itself part of the story, not just the costume.

Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

An ABC News video description called it a disabled pedestrian safely crossing the street and emphasized how little was needed to make it happen, no cameras, no special setup, just an unexpected act of kindness. The attention from local and national outlets turned a brief roadside encounter in Jonesboro into a national feel-good clip, but the central image remained the same: a wheelchair user trying to cross a busy street, and a driver in a Spider-Man suit stopping to help.