Spielberg bets on original alien thriller to revive summer box office

Spielberg’s original alien thriller opens June 12 with a $115 million budget and $80 million in marketing, testing whether star power can still sell summer.

Steven Spielberg is trying to prove that an original movie can still punch through a summer market built on sequels, spinoffs and familiar brands. His alien-invasion conspiracy thriller, Disclosure Day, opens in U.S. theaters on June 12, with Universal backing a film that is not part of any franchise and is carrying a production budget of about $115 million.

The stakes are unusually high because the marketing bill is nearly as large as the production cost. Variety reported Universal has spent roughly $80 million more on promotion, leaning heavily on Spielberg’s name to sell a movie that does not come with existing intellectual property. Boxoffice Pro’s long-range forecast put the domestic opening at $40 million to $50 million, while Variety said tracking was closer to $35 million, below the level some studio executives think a film of this scale should hit to justify its cost.

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That tension makes Disclosure Day a referendum on Spielberg’s place in the modern box office. At 79, the director is far removed from the era when his name alone could turn an original concept into an event, even as his legacy remains bound to Jaws, the 1975 shark thriller widely considered the first modern summer blockbuster. Britannica says Spielberg was 28 when Jaws premiered on June 20, 1975, a milestone that helped define the summer movie season around big, original crowd-pleasers.

Now Spielberg is asking whether that formula still works. The film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo, with David Koepp writing from a story by Spielberg. Deadline reported that the project was first circulating in June 2024 with Blunt circling the then-untitled film, before receiving its official title in December 2025 and shifting from a planned May 15 release to June 12. The movie runs 2 hours 25 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating, according to Box Office Mojo.

Source: m.media-amazon.com

Universal has treated the film like a true event release, unveiling the first trailer during Super Bowl LX in February and giving Spielberg his first-ever CinemaCon stage appearance in April. The director also leaned into the film’s alien themes during promotion, while early first reactions described it as one of his strongest films in years. If Disclosure Day breaks out, it would be a rare win for an original studio spectacle and a sign that theatrical moviegoing can still reward unfamiliar ideas. If it falls short, it will underline how deeply Hollywood now depends on brand recognition rather than invention.