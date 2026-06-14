Spielberg returns to alien conspiracy thrills with Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day leans on familiar alien-conspiracy DNA, but Emily Blunt and Spielberg’s momentum keep it moving. It opened to $34.113 million worldwide.

Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day arrives as a polished reminder of how much propulsion he can still wring from a story that does not pretend to reinvent the wheel. The 145-minute PG-13 thriller opened in U.S. theaters on June 12, 2026, after a June 2 premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris, and it has already drawn a strong critical response and a sizable box-office launch.

At the center is Emily Blunt as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist pulled into an alien cover-up, with Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo filling out the ensemble. The screenplay is by David Koepp, working from an original story by Spielberg, and that combination gives the film a clean, commercially assured shape: clear stakes, brisk escalation, and a visual confidence that keeps the machinery humming even when the ideas feel recognizably Spielbergian.

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That familiarity is the film’s main tension. Critics have responded to its mature storytelling and breathtaking visuals, and Rotten Tomatoes’ roundup has singled out Blunt’s performance as career-highlight work. Metacritic lists the film with a 74 Metascore, a generally favorable result that matches the sense that Disclosure Day succeeds more through execution than revelation.

Spielberg has returned here to terrain that defined some of his most enduring work, from Close Encounters of the Third Kind to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Disclosure Day revisits the same zone of wonder, secrecy and public unease, but it stops short of pushing those themes into sharper political or institutional territory. The film keeps its focus on suspense and emotion rather than fully probing the mechanics of government concealment, media panic or the civic cost of living with managed truth.

Photo by Stephen Leonardi

That choice has not prevented audiences from showing up. Box Office Mojo reported a domestic opening of $25.5 million and a worldwide total of $34.113 million, a solid start for a film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Coming after The Fabelmans in 2022, this is Spielberg’s first live-action feature since then, and it underscores a durable fact of his career: even when the premise feels secondhand, the director still knows how to make a conspiracy movie move with force.