Splatoon Raiders preorder discount fades ahead of July 23 launch

The $10 cartridge discount on Splatoon Raiders is fading fast, leaving a $49.99 digital copy and a $59.99 physical MSRP less than a week before launch.

The $10 discount on Splatoon Raiders’ physical preorder is narrowing the gap with Nintendo’s $59.99 cartridge price as the July 23 launch nears. Walmart is still offering the game at $49.99 on cartridge, matching the digital edition, while Amazon has already moved back to full price.

That makes the preorder cut meaningful for households that want the boxed game. The discount is about 17 percent off the physical MSRP, and it is the clearest way to buy the cartridge below list price before release. Nintendo’s official pricing shows Splatoon Raiders at $49.99 digitally and $59.99 physically, so the savings apply only to buyers choosing the retail version, not the download.

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Nintendo lists Splatoon Raiders as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, and the official product page says the player takes the role of a mechanic working alongside Deep Cut, the trio from the series. IGN has described it as a single-player-focused Splatoon game, which makes the pricing gap more important than it would be for a typical multiplayer shooter where digital convenience often drives the decision.

The consumer math is straightforward. Buyers who want the physical copy and care about resale, lending, or collecting get the clearest value by locking in the preorder before launch day closes the window on the lower price. Buyers who plan to go digital have less to gain from waiting, because the digital edition is already set at $49.99 and does not benefit from the same retailer discount cycle.

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For Nintendo, the pricing split gives retailers room to compete on the cartridge version even as the game is positioned as part of the Switch 2 exclusive lineup. For shoppers, it is a limited opening rather than a dramatic markdown: a brief chance to pay less than the standard physical price, but only if the preorder lands before the discount disappears.