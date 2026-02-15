Sports Betting Promos Spotlight NBA All-Star Game and Key College Matchups

Sports fans can access major betting promos this Sunday, with DraftKings and Kalshi offering unique bonuses for the NBA All-Star Game and pivotal college basketball contests.

Sports betting platforms are rolling out prominent promotions for one of the most anticipated weekends in the basketball calendar, offering fans bonus opportunities tied to the NBA All-Star Game and key college basketball matchups, including Butler vs. Seton Hall. CBS Sports highlighted that both DraftKings and Kalshi have launched special promotional codes, targeting new and existing users ahead of Sunday’s marquee sporting events.

DraftKings Offers $300 Bonus Bets for Sunday’s Action

According to CBS Sports, DraftKings is promoting a substantial bonus for basketball fans this weekend. By using the featured promo code, new users can receive $300 in bonus bets when they place qualifying wagers on NBA or college basketball games. The promotion is especially timely, as Sunday features the highly anticipated NBA All-Star Game and the pivotal Butler vs. Seton Hall men’s college basketball matchup.

The NBA All-Star Game brings together top league talent, drawing widespread betting interest each year.

College basketball fans can also leverage the promo for Sunday’s Butler vs. Seton Hall contest, a game with implications for both programs’ season standings and postseason hopes.

Kalshi Promotes $10 Cash Bonus Across Major Sports Events

In addition to DraftKings’ offer, CBS Sports reports that Kalshi is featuring a separate promo. By entering the code “CBSSPORTS,” users can access a $10 cash bonus, which is available for betting on several high-profile events this Sunday:

The NBA All-Star Game , a centerpiece for basketball fans and bettors alike

, a centerpiece for basketball fans and bettors alike Key college basketball matchups , including the Butler vs. Seton Hall game on Sunday

, including the Butler vs. Seton Hall game on Sunday The Daytona 500, the annual NASCAR season opener and racing spectacle

This cross-sport approach allows bettors to engage with multiple events using the same bonus, broadening the appeal for a wide range of sports enthusiasts.

Why These Events Matter for Bettors

Sportsbooks are capitalizing on a weekend loaded with headline games:

The NBA All-Star Game features elite players and unique betting markets, from MVP picks to special in-game props.

The Butler vs. Seton Hall matchup is pivotal in the NCAA men’s basketball scoreboard, with both teams fighting for conference positioning and potential tournament seeding.

The Daytona 500 marks the start of the NASCAR season, attracting both motorsports fans and casual bettors looking for action on a major event.

With bonus bets and cash incentives, platforms like DraftKings and Kalshi aim to attract new users and keep existing bettors engaged throughout the day’s packed sports schedule.

How to Participate

To access these promotions, users must follow the registration and code entry instructions on the respective betting platforms. Most offers are available to new users and may be subject to state and eligibility restrictions. For full details on game times, betting lines, and ongoing bonuses, check the official sportsbook websites and CBS Sports’ betting promo coverage.

Looking Ahead

This promotional blitz reflects a larger trend in the sports betting industry, where major events drive competition among platforms to offer the most attractive incentives. As legal sports betting continues to expand, fans can expect similar offers around future championships, tournaments, and marquee matchups.