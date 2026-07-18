Sports cards surge into a nearly $20 billion industry

Sports cards are now valued at nearly $20 billion as Fanatics Fest drew about 500 stars to the Javits Center, blending autographs, exclusives and speculation.

Fanatics Fest NYC returned to the Javits Center in New York City with about 500 stars over a three-day run, putting sports cards at the center of a market now valued at nearly $20 billion. Fanatics says the festival began in 2023 as part of an effort to reimagine the fan experience.

The appeal reaches far beyond nostalgia. Sports card collecting dates back more than a century, to tobacco inserts and early collectible cards, but the modern version is built on limited releases, celebrity access and the chase for scarcity. Topps products and Fanatics-exclusive baseball cards have been part of that draw, while Fanatics Fest 2026 has promoted athlete autographs, photo ops, live programming and family bundles as part of its pitch.

AI-generated illustration

The boom accelerated during the pandemic, when online auctions, live-selling platforms and social media widened the audience for rare cards, sealed boxes and exclusives. A quiet childhood hobby has increasingly been treated as a serious investment market, with collectors and sellers watching prices move like other speculative assets.

How big the market really is depends on who is measuring it. Grand View Research estimates the global sports trading cards market will reach $24.71 billion by 2033. Market Decipher projects the broader sports memorabilia and trading cards market at $33 billion in 2025 and $271.2 billion by 2034. Other market research places trading cards in the low- to mid-$10 billions today, showing how much the category has expanded and how differently firms define it.

Photo by Jonathan Borba

That spread matters because the industry’s growth is a mix of real business expansion and speculation. Licensed products, convention-scale events and celebrity programming have given cards a broader audience, but rare cards, sealed boxes and short-print releases remain vulnerable to hype cycles. Fanatics has made the hobby feel like mainstream entertainment; the harder question is how much of today’s price run is durable demand, and how much is the latest turn of collectible fever.