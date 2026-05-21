Spotify introduces Reserved, a feature allowing superfans to access concert tickets before the general public, aiming to reward loyal listeners and deepen artist-fan connections.

Spotify is launching a new feature, Reserved, designed to give superfans early access to concert tickets, a move that highlights the streaming giant’s effort to strengthen bonds between artists and their most engaged listeners. The initiative, announced this week, sets aside a portion of tickets specifically for fans identified by Spotify’s data as top supporters.

How Reserved Works

The Reserved program leverages Spotify’s vast trove of listening data to determine which users qualify as superfans for an artist. These listeners, based on metrics such as repeat plays, playlist adds, and engagement with artist content, are notified directly within the Spotify app when their favorite artists’ tours or concerts are approaching. Through the notification, they’re provided with an exclusive window to buy tickets before they become available to the general public.

Superfans are selected through Spotify’s proprietary algorithms, focusing on measurable fan activity.

Eligible fans receive in-app and email notifications with access to purchase tickets.

Tickets are reserved for a limited period, after which any unsold tickets return to general sale.

Both The Wall Street Journal and The Hollywood Reporter note that the Reserved program is rolling out in select markets and with participating artists. Spotify intends to expand the initiative as more artists and promoters collaborate with the platform.

Why Spotify Is Entering Ticketing

Spotify’s Reserved feature is part of a broader trend within the music industry to bring fans closer to artists, especially as live music revenues continue to rebound post-pandemic. The IFPI Global Music Report 2024 highlights that live music is a key driver in overall industry growth, with superfans contributing significantly to ticket sales and merchandise.

By using its platform to reward loyalty, Spotify is positioning itself as a bridge between discovery and live event attendance, potentially boosting both artist earnings and fan satisfaction. According to Spotify’s Loud & Clear initiative, artists increasingly rely on multiple revenue streams, and early access ticketing may enhance their tour success by ensuring seats are filled with their most passionate fans.

Industry Impact and Context

The move comes as Spotify, with over 600 million active users worldwide, seeks to diversify its offerings and deepen user engagement. Ticketing has become a growing revenue stream for the company, with global ticket sales revenue steadily increasing in recent years. Reserved could give Spotify a competitive edge over other ticketing platforms, especially with fans who value early access and exclusive perks.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Reserved is not just about ticket sales; it’s about leveraging Spotify’s data to enhance the fan experience. The Hollywood Reporter points out that, unlike traditional presales limited to credit card holders or fan club members, Reserved uses real listening behavior to reward genuine supporters.

What Superfans and Artists Can Expect

Superfans may receive opportunities to purchase tickets for high-demand shows that typically sell out quickly.

Artists can ensure their core audience is present at live events, fostering stronger in-person connections.

Promoters and venues benefit from improved ticket allocation and more engaged crowds.

While the program is still in its early stages, artist participation and fan feedback will shape how widely Reserved is adopted. Spotify’s move is being closely watched by both fans and industry insiders as a potential model for integrating streaming data with live event experiences.

Looking Ahead

As the competition for fan loyalty intensifies, Spotify’s Reserved feature may set a precedent for how music platforms reward super listeners. With the ongoing evolution of the music business, programs like Reserved could become a staple for artists seeking to connect with their most dedicated supporters, and for fans hoping to get closer to the music they love.