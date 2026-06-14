Springsteen apologizes to Bono for rejecting song in Gap ad

Springsteen told Bono he made a “big mistake” by turning down a Gap ad that would have used “Girls in Their Summer Clothes.” The apology turned a tribute into a lesson on artistic control and commercial reach.

Bruce Springsteen reopened a long-running argument over art, branding and money on a stage built to celebrate social impact. At the Tribeca Festival in New York City, Bono handed Springsteen the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, then brought up an old pitch: licensing Springsteen’s 2008 song “Girls in Their Summer Clothes” for a Gap campaign tied to (RED), the AIDS nonprofit Bono co-founded.

Springsteen did not defend the refusal. Instead, he said turning down the offer was “a big mistake” and added, “I should have said yes.” The moment landed because it was not framed as a joke or a throwaway memory. It was a rare public acknowledgment from one of rock’s most guarded catalog managers that a commercial placement might have expanded the song’s reach without costing it credibility.

The exchange carried wider meaning than one missed ad. Gap had been one of the early corporate partners in (RED), the brand-licensing model Bono and Bobby Shriver built to raise awareness and funds in the fight against AIDS. For musicians who have spent decades protecting the emotional value of their work, that model represents the tension at the heart of modern catalog economics: a song can be a piece of personal expression, a licensing asset and a vehicle for charitable visibility all at once.

Tribeca said the award recognizes artists who use their platform to advance equality, dignity and human rights, and Springsteen fit that frame with unusual force. Festival materials described him as one of the world’s best-selling artists, with more than 140 million records sold globally and more than 70 million in the United States. Those materials also cited 20 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and a Special Tony Award, numbers that underscore both his commercial power and his cultural leverage.

The evening brought more than a speech. Tribeca founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal introduced Bono, and Patti Smith closed with “People Have the Power,” with Springsteen and Bono on backing vocals. Springsteen stayed on stage afterward for an acoustic “Land of Hope and Dreams,” a reminder that his most valuable currency is still the performance itself. But his apology to Bono also made plain how much weight now sits behind a simple yes or no when a rock anthem meets a brand campaign.