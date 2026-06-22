Springsteen honors Clive Davis, legendary music executive and mentor

Bruce Springsteen said Clive Davis treated him like "a 22-year-old nobody" even after fame, a portrait of the executive's lasting power over American music.

Bruce Springsteen’s tribute to Clive Davis landed with unusual force because it described not just success, but the way Davis distributed respect. After Davis died Monday at 92, Springsteen said the music executive “treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success,” a line that captured why so many artists saw him as more than a label boss.

Davis spent decades shaping the industry from the top. He was the longtime head of Columbia Records before founding Arista Records, and his influence ran through some of the most recognizable careers in American music. He was widely credited with helping launch or sustain Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Aerosmith and Barry Manilow, artists who in different eras carried his imprint into pop, rock and soul.

What made Davis distinctive was not only the roster he built, but the way he stayed close to artists after the spotlight arrived. The Associated Press previously reported that Davis said he introduced Whitney Houston to the music industry more than two decades ago at his annual pre-Grammy soiree, a setting that underscored how much of his work happened through direct access and personal trust. That same hands-on role helped define his reputation in New York music circles, where loyalty often mattered as much as market power.

AI-generated illustration

Tributes after his death reflected a legacy that stretched far beyond any single hit or contract. Barry Manilow was among the artists mourning him, and the reaction to his death carried outsized weight across the music world because Davis helped define multiple eras of American recording. His career linked the record-business machinery of Columbia and Arista to artists whose names became part of the national soundtrack.

Even in later life, Davis remained publicly visible and deeply embedded in the culture he helped build. He appeared at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of the documentary about his life, Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, and said it was a dream to debut it at Radio City Music Hall. Alicia Keys was also set to honor him at the Black Ball, a reminder that his reach never really faded. Davis left behind not only a label history, but a blueprint for how power, mentorship and taste could reshape popular music for generations.