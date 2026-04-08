Spurs Sideline Wembanyama and Castle Due to Injuries

The San Antonio Spurs will be without key players Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, both ruled out with injuries, impacting the team's late-season lineup.

The San Antonio Spurs have officially ruled out Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle due to injury, ESPN reported, leaving the team without two of its most promising young talents as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Wembanyama's Impact and Injury Status

Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, has been a standout rookie, attracting league-wide attention for his dynamic performances. The 7-foot-4 French forward has delivered impressive numbers, averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game during the 2023-24 season, according to Basketball-Reference. His presence has been crucial for a rebuilding Spurs squad looking to develop its young core.

The Spurs' decision to sideline Wembanyama stems from an injury that has limited his recent playing time. The official NBA injury report confirms his inactive status, though no additional details were provided in the ESPN announcement. For a full log of Wembanyama's injury history and any prior absences, fans can reference his official transaction and injury record.

Castle's Absence Adds to Spurs' Challenges

Stephon Castle, another key rookie, has also been ruled out due to injury. Castle has contributed as a versatile guard, averaging modest points and assists in his debut NBA season. His absence, alongside Wembanyama, further strains the Spurs' rotation, impacting both their offensive and defensive capabilities.

Castle's injury status is reflected on the Spurs' official injury report, which tracks all current player ailments and projected return dates. The team has not specified the exact nature or expected recovery timeline for either player as of the latest update.

Team Outlook Moving Forward

San Antonio faces a challenging schedule in the final stretch without two of its most promising players.

faces a challenging schedule in the final stretch without two of its most promising players. Wembanyama's absence removes the team's leading scorer, rebounder, and shot-blocker from the lineup.

Castle's sidelining adds to the team's depth concerns, especially in the backcourt.

Fans can track the Spurs' evolving roster and game-by-game player availability on Basketball-Reference's team page.

Analysis: Spurs' Developmental Focus

With the playoffs out of reach, the Spurs may use this opportunity to evaluate other young players and bench contributors. The team’s focus remains on long-term development, and protecting the health of core assets like Wembanyama and Castle is a priority. The organization is likely to proceed cautiously, especially given the potential of both players to shape the future of the franchise.

Spurs fans and analysts will closely monitor updates from the team and the NBA as more information becomes available regarding the severity and recovery timelines of these injuries.