Spurs Surge Past Timberwolves in High-Scoring Win

San Antonio dominated Minnesota with a 139-109 victory, showcasing offensive depth and playoff intensity on May 15, 2026.

The San Antonio Spurs delivered an emphatic performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, cruising to a 139-109 victory on May 15, 2026. The game, covered by both ESPN and NBA.com, highlighted San Antonio’s ability to execute offensively and maintain control throughout the contest, marking a standout moment in the 2025-26 NBA playoffs.

Spurs Set the Tone Early

The Spurs wasted no time establishing their dominance, jumping out to an early lead. According to NBA.com’s official box score, San Antonio outscored Minnesota 37-27 in the first quarter. The Timberwolves struggled to keep pace, as the Spurs’ ball movement and perimeter shooting created consistent scoring opportunities.

San Antonio’s first half scoring totaled 75 points , demonstrating their offensive firepower.

totaled , demonstrating their offensive firepower. The Timberwolves managed only 53 points in the opening two quarters, hampered by turnovers and missed shots.

Offensive Highlights and Key Contributors

The Spurs’ offensive production was spread across multiple players, with several contributing double-digit points. ESPN’s recap emphasized the efficiency and depth of San Antonio’s rotation, as they shot over 50% from the field. The ESPN box score confirms that San Antonio’s starters and bench combined for 139 points, with notable contributions in assists and three-pointers.

San Antonio recorded over 30 assists , facilitating ball movement and open looks.

, facilitating ball movement and open looks. The team hit 16 three-pointers , stretching Minnesota’s defense and capitalizing on perimeter opportunities.

, stretching Minnesota’s defense and capitalizing on perimeter opportunities. Bench players added 40+ points, ensuring sustained energy throughout the game.

Timberwolves Unable to Match Pace

Minnesota, despite strong individual efforts, struggled to respond to San Antonio’s relentless attack. NBA.com’s advanced box score reveals the Timberwolves shot below 45% from the field and committed 15 turnovers, limiting their ability to mount a comeback. The Spurs’ defense forced contested shots and disrupted Minnesota’s rhythm, particularly in the second half.

Timberwolves’ leading scorer was held under 25 points .

. Minnesota’s bench failed to provide a spark, contributing fewer than 25 points .

. The team managed just 56 points in the second half, compared to San Antonio’s 64.

Second-Half Surge Secures Victory

San Antonio maintained their momentum after halftime, increasing their lead to over 20 points by the third quarter. ESPN’s game recap notes that the Spurs did not let up, continuing to push the pace and exploit mismatches. NBA.com’s play-by-play details show that San Antonio’s scoring runs were fueled by timely three-point shots and fast-break opportunities, leaving Minnesota with few answers defensively.

Statistical Breakdown

San Antonio finished with 139 points, one of their highest postseason totals.

The Spurs out-rebounded the Timberwolves by a margin of 8 boards .

. San Antonio’s plus/minus advantage exceeded +20 for the majority of the game.

Looking Ahead

This decisive win strengthens San Antonio’s playoff outlook and underscores their offensive versatility. The Spurs’ postseason statistics now reflect increased scoring efficiency, while Minnesota faces pressure to adjust defensively in future matchups. Both ESPN and NBA.com coverage point to San Antonio’s depth and ability to generate scoring from multiple sources as key factors in their postseason success.

As the playoffs progress, San Antonio’s performance in this game sets a high standard. Their balanced attack and defensive discipline will be critical in upcoming challenges, while Minnesota must regroup to remain competitive. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if the Spurs can maintain this level of play as the journey toward the NBA Finals continues.