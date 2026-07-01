SSPX consecrates four bishops despite Vatican excommunication warning

The SSPX ordained four bishops in Écône after a Vatican warning of automatic excommunication, reviving its 1988 break with Rome.

The Society of St. Pius X pressed ahead in Écône, Switzerland, on Wednesday, July 1, consecrating four new bishops without a papal mandate despite a Vatican warning that the move would be a schismatic act and trigger automatic excommunication.

The Holy See had offered theological dialogue in February on condition that the ordinations be suspended, but the SSPX rejected that path and confirmed it would proceed. Vatican officials said Pope Leo XIV personally appealed for the group to turn back, while SSPX leaders said any penalties imposed would carry no weight.

The clash lands on a date heavy with the society’s own history. Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre founded the SSPX in 1970, and on June 30, 1988, he consecrated four bishops without Rome’s approval. Pope John Paul II answered on July 2, 1988, with Ecclesia Dei, and the excommunications that followed became the defining rupture between the SSPX and the Vatican.

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That precedent matters because excommunication is not merely a symbolic rebuke. In 1988, it marked a formal break in authority over who could consecrate bishops and under what mandate, while leaving the SSPX itself intact as a canonically irregular movement with its own seminaries, priests and bishops. The group did not disappear after the penalty; it continued operating outside full communion with Rome and kept building its own institutional life.

The new consecrations sharpen that same question for Leo XIV early in his pontificate. The SSPX has long opposed parts of the Second Vatican Council and the liturgical reforms that followed, and it continues to use the traditional Latin Mass. By going forward in Écône after direct Vatican warnings, the society turned a long-running dispute into a fresh test of papal authority over traditionalist Catholic movements that extend far beyond Switzerland.

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What happens next will determine whether the July 1 ceremony becomes another contained disciplinary episode or a deeper institutional break. With four bishops now consecrated outside papal control, Rome faces a renewed challenge from a movement that has spent decades insisting on its own ecclesial independence while still demanding a place inside the Catholic Church.