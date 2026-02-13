SSRIs in Pregnancy Raise Gestational Diabetes Risk, Lower Preterm Births

New research suggests SSRI use during pregnancy may raise gestational diabetes risk but lower chances of preterm birth, highlighting important trade-offs for expectant mothers and clinicians.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a common class of antidepressants, are frequently prescribed to manage depression and anxiety during pregnancy. Recent findings reported by Medical Xpress indicate that the use of SSRIs in pregnancy may be associated with an increased risk of gestational diabetes but may also offer protective effects against preterm birth. These insights highlight the need for careful risk-benefit discussions between patients and healthcare providers when considering antidepressant therapy during pregnancy.

Understanding SSRIs and Their Use in Pregnancy

SSRIs are widely used due to their effectiveness and comparatively favorable side effect profile. They work by increasing the levels of serotonin in the brain, which helps improve mood and relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety. For women experiencing moderate to severe depression during pregnancy, SSRIs are often considered when the risks of untreated mental health conditions outweigh the potential medication risks. More information about how SSRIs work and their safety profiles can be found on Drugs.com.

Gestational Diabetes: Elevated Risk With SSRIs

Medical Xpress reports that pregnant women taking SSRIs may face a higher likelihood of developing gestational diabetes—a form of diabetes first diagnosed during pregnancy that can lead to complications for both mother and child. This finding aligns with emerging research, including a population-based cohort study published in 2023 that analyzed the association between SSRI use and gestational diabetes risk, concluding that there was a statistically significant increase in risk among those prescribed these medications.

Gestational diabetes affects roughly 2% to 10% of pregnancies in the United States , according to CDC data.

Untreated gestational diabetes can result in larger birthweight babies, increased cesarean deliveries, and a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

While the exact mechanism linking SSRIs to gestational diabetes is not fully understood, it may involve changes in glucose metabolism influenced by serotonin signaling. Ongoing clinical trials are further investigating this association to clarify the risks and guide clinical practice.

Potential Protection Against Preterm Birth

On the other hand, the same Medical Xpress report highlights evidence that SSRI use during pregnancy may reduce the risk of preterm birth—defined as delivery before 37 weeks of gestation. Preterm birth is a leading cause of infant morbidity and mortality worldwide, and preventing it is a top priority in perinatal care. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in 2023 supported these findings, showing that women taking SSRIs had a lower incidence of preterm delivery compared to those with untreated depression.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 10 U.S. infants is born preterm .

Preterm birth can increase the risk of respiratory, neurological, and developmental complications in infants.

SSRIs may offer this protective effect by stabilizing maternal mental health, reducing stress and inflammation—both known contributors to preterm labor. However, the balance between reducing preterm birth risk and increasing gestational diabetes risk remains complex.

Clinical Implications and Ongoing Research

For expectant mothers and their healthcare teams, these findings highlight important trade-offs. The decision to initiate or continue SSRI therapy during pregnancy should be individualized, considering the severity of maternal mental health symptoms, personal and family medical history, and the latest evidence on medication-related risks and benefits. Resources from the NIH and NICHD offer further background and guidance for patients and clinicians weighing these choices.

While the Medical Xpress report underscores the importance of awareness regarding gestational diabetes risk, it also points out the potential benefit in preventing preterm birth—an outcome that can have lifelong positive effects for children.

Looking Ahead

As research continues, expectant mothers should consult their healthcare providers for up-to-date, personalized advice. The evolving evidence base will help inform guidelines and ensure that both maternal mental health and pregnancy outcomes are optimized. For those interested in learning more, the CDC and NIH offer comprehensive resources on gestational diabetes and preterm birth.