St. Patrick’s Day Deals: Free Wings and $2 Onion Rings Nationwide

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, restaurants across the United States are unveiling a variety of festive deals that promise to attract hungry revelers and value seekers alike. From free chicken wings to $2 onion rings, these seasonal promotions reflect the growing enthusiasm for themed dining experiences and the holiday’s enduring popularity among American consumers.

Specials Abound for St. Patrick’s Day

According to coverage from Woman’s World, diners can expect a range of enticing offers this March. Popular chains and local eateries are spotlighting signature Irish-inspired menu items and classic comfort foods, with limited-time deals designed to draw in crowds. Among the highlights are free wings and $2 onion rings, both favorites for partygoers and families celebrating the holiday. Many establishments are also offering discounts on traditional Irish fare, specialty drinks, and themed desserts to mark the occasion.

American Spending and Participation Trends

St. Patrick’s Day remains one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the United States, with consumer spending climbing steadily in recent years. Data from the NRF St. Patrick’s Day Data Center reveals that millions of Americans participate in festivities annually, with the majority opting to celebrate by attending parties, visiting bars or restaurants, or preparing special meals at home. In 2025, Americans were projected to spend over $7 billion on holiday-related food, beverages, and decorations—a figure that underscores the holiday’s economic impact.

Nearly 60% of U.S. adults celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in 2025

Average individual spending for the holiday approached $44

Food and drink accounted for the largest share of expenditures

Additional Statista data highlights the significance of restaurant promotions, with many Americans seeking out limited-time menu items and discounts at their favorite chains.

Restaurant Industry Embraces Holiday Promotions

The U.S. restaurant industry, valued at over $900 billion, has increasingly relied on holiday-themed promotions to boost traffic and sales during March. According to the National Restaurant Association’s Holiday Sales Report, major holidays like St. Patrick’s Day provide a valuable opportunity for restaurants to attract both regular patrons and new customers with creative offers. Promotions such as free wings and discounted onion rings serve as entry points for diners, who often add additional menu items to their orders, amplifying the overall revenue effect.

The USDA notes that popular foods served on St. Patrick’s Day—including wings, onion rings, and corned beef—see a marked increase in consumption, with restaurants stocking up to meet the demand. The USDA’s St. Patrick’s Day Food Facts resource provides further insight into the holiday’s food trends, emphasizing the importance of both traditional Irish dishes and American favorites like fried appetizers.

What Diners Can Expect This Year

St. Patrick’s Day 2026 is shaping up to be a banner year for food deals, with both national chains and local establishments offering:

Complimentary chicken wings with qualifying purchases

$2 onion rings and other discounted appetizers

Special prices on Irish beers and themed cocktails

Green desserts and limited-edition menu items

With Americans eager to celebrate, restaurants are expected to see a surge in business, particularly among younger consumers and families seeking value-driven dining experiences. Many businesses are also extending their promotions throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend to maximize participation.

The Bottom Line

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day restaurant deals reflect a blend of tradition, innovation, and consumer demand for affordable indulgence. As spending on the holiday continues to grow, both diners and businesses stand to benefit from the abundance of festive offers. Whether sampling free wings, savoring $2 onion rings, or exploring new Irish-inspired dishes, Americans have more options than ever to celebrate in style—and on a budget.