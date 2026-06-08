Stacey King Remembered for Bulls Legacy and Broadcasting Career

Stacey King, three-time NBA champion and iconic Chicago Bulls broadcaster, has died at 59. His impact on basketball and media leaves a lasting legacy.

Stacey King, a beloved figure in Chicago sports, passed away at the age of 59. Known both for his key role as a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and his vibrant presence behind the microphone as a broadcaster, King's death was confirmed by the Chicago Sun-Times and ABC7 Chicago. His influence extended across generations of Bulls fans, spanning his playing days through decades of commentary.

Championship Success and NBA Contributions

King first made his mark in the NBA as a member of the Bulls during their dominant run in the early 1990s. Selected as the sixth overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, King joined a roster that would soon become legendary. He contributed to three consecutive NBA championships from 1991 to 1993, playing alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and other stars.

King averaged 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game over his NBA career.

During the Bulls’ first championship season in 1990-91, King appeared in 78 games and provided valuable depth in the frontcourt.

His role as a reliable backup center and power forward helped the Bulls maintain their dominance, especially during intense playoff runs.

King’s collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma was equally impressive, where he averaged 20.6 points per game in his senior season, earning All-American honors and propelling his draft stock.

A Beloved Voice in Bulls Broadcasting

After retiring from professional basketball, King transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting. He quickly became a staple of Bulls coverage, known for his energetic and humorous calls, catchphrases, and deep understanding of the game. His broadcasting career was highlighted by memorable moments and a strong connection with the fan base, as documented in the Chicago Bulls Broadcasting History records.

King’s commentary style blended insight with entertainment, helping to make Bulls games accessible and engaging for viewers of all ages. His catchphrases—such as "Too big, too strong, too fast, too good!"—became synonymous with Bulls basketball and are fondly recalled by fans.

Community Impact and Fan Appreciation

Throughout his career, both on and off the court, King was recognized for his community involvement and rapport with fans. He regularly participated in Bulls outreach programs and youth basketball initiatives, further cementing his reputation as a positive influence in Chicago.

Tributes from local media, including the Chicago Sun-Times and ABC7 Chicago, highlighted King’s unique ability to energize crowds, foster community, and serve as an ambassador for the team. His presence at Bulls games, whether as a player or a broadcaster, was widely celebrated.

Legacy and Lasting Influence

King's passing leaves a significant void in the Chicago sports community. He is remembered not only for his championship contributions but also for his enduring passion and charisma. His dual legacy as a player and broadcaster sets him apart in Bulls history.

As the Bulls and their fans reflect on King’s impact, his contributions will continue to resonate—from highlight reels of championship glory to the familiar commentary that defined an era of Bulls basketball. For those who wish to explore his career in more depth, detailed statistics are available through NBA.com career stats.

King’s memory lives on through the stories he told, the moments he created, and the communities he inspired. His influence will remain a touchstone for Chicago basketball, forever linked to the city’s sporting identity.