A-list celebrities brought extra energy to Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4, boosting fan excitement as New York advanced in the NBA playoffs.

Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference first round between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers was not just a pivotal moment for basketball fans—it was also a showcase of celebrity presence, with A-listers lighting up the courtside seats at Madison Square Garden. The Bergen Record reported that stars like Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee, and Tracy Morgan were among those in attendance, adding an extra layer of excitement as the Knicks continued their playoff push.

Celebrity Culture Meets Playoff Action

Madison Square Garden has long been known as a magnet for celebrities during high-stakes NBA games, and Game 4 was no exception. The Bergen Record highlighted a packed courtside lineup, including:

Timothée Chalamet – The Oscar-nominated actor, a New York native, was spotted cheering on his hometown team.

– The Oscar-nominated actor, a New York native, was spotted cheering on his hometown team. Spike Lee – The famed director and longtime Knicks superfan, attended as usual, rallying fans and players alike.

– The famed director and longtime Knicks superfan, attended as usual, rallying fans and players alike. Tracy Morgan – The comedian and actor joined the festivities, adding humor and energy to the crowd.

The presence of these celebrities amplified the buzz inside the arena, as fans and media alike reported on the electric atmosphere. Although the Bergen Record focused on the courtside spectacle, it also referenced the Knicks’ playoff success, with celebrations continuing as the team advanced deeper into the postseason.

Knicks Advance to NBA Finals

According to the Bergen Record, the excitement surrounding Game 4 was heightened by the Knicks’ performance. With stars both on the court and in the stands, New York’s victory over Cleveland propelled them toward the NBA Finals. The celebrity contingent’s reactions—captured on broadcast and social media—mirrored the city’s enthusiasm for its basketball revival.

While the Bergen Record did not offer detailed game statistics, readers can find comprehensive game-by-game stats and player performances for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers series, providing context on how the team reached this milestone.

Courtside Energy and Fan Engagement

Celebrity appearances are more than just a spectacle—they serve as a rallying point for fan engagement and media coverage. The Bergen Record notes that the excitement spilled onto social platforms, where photos and videos of Chalamet, Lee, and Morgan celebrating were widely shared. This courtside culture is a hallmark of New York basketball, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a hub for both sports and entertainment.

For those interested in the full array of celebrity attendees and their impact on the game atmosphere, Forbes provides a detailed list of courtside guests, complete with seating charts and photos.

Looking Ahead: The Knicks and Their Star Power

As the Knicks move forward in the NBA playoffs, the convergence of basketball excellence and celebrity fandom is expected to continue. The Bergen Record’s coverage underscores how high-profile supporters can amplify a team’s momentum, both on and off the court. For the Knicks, advancing to the NBA Finals marks a significant achievement, invigorating a fan base that includes both everyday supporters and Hollywood’s elite.

For broader playoff context and team progress, the New York Times interactive playoff bracket offers updated scores and results, tracking the Knicks’ journey from the first round to the championship stage.

With star power fueling fan energy and media coverage, the Knicks’ postseason run demonstrates the unique blend of sports and celebrity that defines New York basketball.